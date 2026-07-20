Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso stated that he and Peter Obi have signed a formal agreement over their presidential ambitions

The deal reportedly limits Obi to a single presidential term if their joint ticket wins the 2027 general elections in Nigeria

Senator Kwankwaso confirmed that he plans to run for the presidency himself in 2031 under the arrangement

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections, has revealed that he and the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, have signed a written agreement governing their political partnership ahead of the polls.

Kwankwaso made the disclosure during an appearance on Channels TV's 'Politics Today' on Monday, July 21, 2026, which was monitored by Legit.ng. He confirmed that the two men have committed their arrangement to paper, describing it as a structured, short-term plan built around a single presidential term for Obi.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso says he and Peter Obi signed a written agreement outlining their NDC partnership ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

What the NDC agreement says

According to Kwankwaso, the deal positions Obi as the presidential candidate on their NDC ticket for 2027, with the understanding that Obi will serve only one term if they win. The former governor added that he intends to contest the presidency himself in 2031, once Obi's single term comes to an end.

Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano state, did not specify the exact terms beyond the one-term arrangement, but his confirmation that both men have signed the document suggests the partnership is more formalised than previously reported.

Asked if he agrees with Obi when he said he is going to serve only four years, Kwankwaso replied:

"I personally believe him, and I don’t think, based on what I now know about him, that he will renege. I don’t think he will change his mind.

"We have put the agreement on paper, one with the party and one between the two of us."

The NDC chieftain continued:

"I am so happy that today I am working together with His Excellency Peter Obi, and we are comparing notes. We are working together. We are working as a team. We are happy with what we are doing."

He added:

"We are praying that all of us should see 2027 and, of course, 2031.

"We will look at the circumstances and see what can be done, but by the grace of God, I believe our party (NDC), and of course my humble self and His Excellency Peter Obi, have a short-term plan which we are executing now (referring to the one term agreement). Of course, we also have our medium and long-term plans for the country. That is what we are working on now."

Watch Kwankwaso's interview in the X (formerly Twitter) post below.

Obi's single-term proposal ignites debate

Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso and Obi both ran for the presidency in 2023 and drew significant support, particularly from Kano state and south-eastern Nigeria, respectively.

The NDC's proposal for Obi, an influential politician from the southern part of the country, to serve a single term has drawn criticism from supporters of President Bola Tinubu.

In the same vein, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said the promise by Obi to serve for one term if elected in 2027 is a political strategy.

Per Leadership, the ACF added that Obi cannot be held to it should he decide to do another term because the Nigerian constitution provides for him to contest two terms.

The spokesperson for the ACF, Prof. Tukur Muhammad-Baba, cited previous leaders, like the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who pledged to do one term but eventually contested two terms.

Read more on Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso dismisses alleged alliance with Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso slammed those saying that he is working for President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in a video interview with Global TV Nigeria, monitored by Legit.ng, Kwankwaso said, “only foolish people would believe that.”

The 69-year-old insisted that he is a serious opposition figure.

Source: Legit.ng