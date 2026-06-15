Amad Diallo scored a dramatic winner as Ivory Coast became the first African team to triumph at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Elephants ended Ecuador's 19-match unbeaten run and set multiple records in Philadelphia

Teenage sensation Yan Diomande starred on his World Cup debut and was named FIFA Man of the Match

Africa finally celebrated its first victory at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Ivory Coast defeated Ecuador 1-0 in a tense Group E encounter in Philadelphia.

With South Africa losing to hosts Mexico and Morocco settling for a draw against Brazil, the pressure was firmly on the former African champions to deliver. Emerse Fae's men rose to the challenge, with Manchester United winger Amad Diallo producing a decisive moment late in the contest.

Amad Diallo celebrating his goal against Ecuador. Photo by FIFA

Source: UGC

The game looked destined to finish goalless before Diallo struck in the dying moments to hand the Elephants all three points and spark celebrations across the continent.

Diallo writes his name into history

The dramatic winner marked Ivory Coast's first World Cup victory since 2014 and ensured Africa recorded its first win of the tournament.

It also saw Ecuador's remarkable 19-match unbeaten streak come to an end, while the South Americans became only the fifth team in World Cup history to lose a match after striking the woodwork at least three times.

Diallo's goal carried extra significance. At 23 years and 11 months, the Manchester United star became the youngest goalscorer in Ivory Coast's World Cup history, surpassing the previous mark set by Bakari Koné.

The former Atalanta player also became the first Manchester United footballer to score a winning goal for his country in the 89th minute or later at a World Cup, excluding extra time.

According to Opta, his impact has been growing steadily for the Elephants, having netted six international goals since October, more than any other Ivorian player during that period.

Speaking on the side pitch after the victory, Diallo said:

"We came here to make history. This is the first major tournament for every single one of us."

"Ever since the match against France, we knew we were mentally prepared."

"We are very happy with this victory, but it doesn't stop here."

Ivory Coast triumph despite lack of supporters

The Elephants achieved their famous victory despite having very few supporters inside the stadium.

Visa difficulties reportedly prevented many Ivorian fans from travelling, leaving Ecuadorian supporters to dominate the atmosphere.

Nevertheless, they stood firm under pressure and delivered one of the most important victories in their recent history.

The result also made Ivory Coast only the second African nation ever to win its opening World Cup match against a South American opponent after Cameroon famously defeated Argentina in 1990.

In addition, they became the first African side since Senegal in 2018 to begin a World Cup campaign with victory.

Teen sensation Diomande steals the spotlight

Yan Diomande in action against Ecuador. Photo by FIFA

Source: UGC

Although Diallo grabbed the headlines with the winning goal, 19-year-old Yan Diomande was arguably the game's outstanding performer.

The youngster announced himself on the world stage by winning the FIFA Man of the Match award on his World Cup debut.

Per ESPN, Diomande finished with the most touches (80), most chances created (five), most duels won (11), most progressive carries (15), and most passes completed in the final third (22).

He tormented Ecuador's defence throughout the encounter and repeatedly troubled Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie with his dribbling ability.

Additionally, the teenager completed four successful dribbles, produced five key passes and won 11 of his 15 duels.

His exciting display further strengthened his growing reputation, with several Premier League clubs already monitoring the youngster.

Fae eyes Germany challenge

Ivory Coast manager Emerse Fae admitted during the post-match conference that Ecuador had caused his side plenty of problems but praised his players for finding a way to secure victory.

He said:

"We came with ambitions and high hopes. We do not want to go back early."

"We beat Ecuador, a very tough team. In the first half, they were the better team and forced us into many mistakes."

The coach also highlighted the progress his youthful squad has made over the last 18 months.

"Having one and a half years in this job has helped me understand this young group while building a collective structure."

"We are evolving well despite our failure at the last AFCON in Morocco, and we hope to improve."

Looking ahead to the clash with four-time world champions Germany, Fae made his intentions clear.

"It will be difficult against Germany, but we are going to play to win."

"We will try to bring down the German wall."

CAF sends message to African teams

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Confederation of African Football issued a statement on more African countries ahead of their opening matches involving African teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South Africa suffered a 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico, while Morocco earned a commendable 1-1 draw against five-time champions Brazil before Ivory Coast finally delivered Africa's first victory of the competition.

Source: Legit.ng