Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate in the 2027 general elections, has reacted to the court order to INEC to deregister the party

Earlier on Monday, June 15, the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja ordered the deregistration of the ADC and four other opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections

Atiku, a former vice president of Nigeria, faulted President Bola Tinubu in a reaction made by his spokesperson, Paul Ibe

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has accused President Bola Tinubu of being behind the court judgment that ordered the deregistration of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Earlier on Monday, June 15, Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the deregistration of the ADC and four other political parties over their failure to meet the constitutional requirements for political parties in the country. In the ruling, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure the deregistration with immediate effect.

Atiku Abubakar kicks as court orders deregistration of the ADC Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

INEC ordered to deregister five political parties

Aside from ADC, other political parties affected included the Action Alliance (AA), which Omoyele Sowore is its 2027 presidential candidate, Accord Party, Action Peoples Party (APP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Reacting to the ruling in a statement by his spokesperson, Paul Ibe, the former vice president accused President Tinubu of being "hell-bent to undermine the opposition and entrench a de facto one-party state," while describing the ruling as the "height of judicial rascality."

The ADC presidential candidate explained that the trial court judge had earlier been ordered to stay further proceedings on the matter by the Court of Appeal presided over by Justices Mohammed A. Danjuma, Adebunkunola A. Banjoko, and Oyejoju O. Oyewumi.

Ibe explained that the order was issued on May 22, 2026, and the appellate court had scheduled the hearing for October 27, 2026. He then concluded:

"Nigerians and the international community can see the level of desperation of the government of the ruling party to either have their way in the 2027 elections or destroy our democracy that was purchased at a huge cost."

Nigerians react as Atiku speaks on ADC deregistration

However, Nigerians have started expressing their reactions to Atiku's explanation. Below are some of their comments:

Vincent Aneke faulted the Court of Appeal order:

"Please read the order you are parading again. I do not hold brief for the Federal High Court judge, but it's very questionable if the Court of Appeal can make such an order with so many grave errors."

Nigerians react as Atiku Abubakar speaks on court order to INEC to deregister ADC Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Oladipupo criticised the federal government:

"This is desperation taken too far. It's another carefully orchestrated plot to dim the shining light of the party, but they won't succeed. ADC will be on the ballot and subsequently form the next government."

Yusuf Isah criticised Atiku:

"Why hijack another man's property and call it your own. No peace for Kachallah and the hungry man."

Dr Jay commended Peter Obi for leaving the party:

"This is why Peter Obi left, but the ADC refused to let him breathe. More are yet to come."

You can read the full statement on X here:

Atiku picks Amaechi as running mate

Legit.ng earlier reported that ADC presidential candidate for the 2027 general election, Atiku Abubakar, has reportedly picked Rotimi Amaechi as his running mate ahead of the poll.

Amaechi, a former minister of transportation who ran against Atiku in the ADC presidential primary, has recently rejected the slot of the VP.

Following the outcome of the primary, Atiku and Amaechi have visited each other in a bid to work together ahead of the poll.

Source: Legit.ng