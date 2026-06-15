A young couple who used to be neighbours got married in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony

The bride narrated how she ended up being the girlfriend from being neighbours in the same compound

The traditional wedding and the speech of the bride on their love story trended on social media, sparking buzz

A traditional Yoruba wedding has captured the hearts of social media users after the couple revealed that their relationship started while they were neighbours.

The video, which was shared on TikTok, showed the couple celebrating their union after dating for some time.

Two neighbours who dated each other finally gets married. Photo credit: @oppyjay_alaga/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Neighbours, now couple shares how they met

In the video posted by the wedding's traditional chanter (Alaga), @oppyjay_alaga, the newlywed bride, @shekeogemua, and her groom celebrated their union in a colourful ceremony.

The video featured an onscreen caption detailing how the couple's love story kicked off.

The text on the video read:

"From borrowing your neighbour's powerbank to borrowing his surname. 😁 Wait for it...."

According to the post, the couple were neighbours living in the same compound. According to the bride's account, she frequently went to the groom's apartment to charge her device with his powerbank due to electricity challenges. This situation that eventually led to a romantic relationship.

During the traditional Yoruba wedding ceremony, the Alaga did not miss the opportunity to tease the couple. The chanter sang in Yoruba, jokingly telling the wedding guests, especially the single women, to rent apartments and start charging their devices in a man's room.

The groom, dressed in a white Agbada and red cap, smiled happily while his bride, clad in pink traditional lace and a matching Gele, danced along. The couple also posed on a couch alongside their parents.

Reactions as neighbours wed each other

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the bride's post below:

@TEMS said:

"God connect me to my man this year. 🙏🙌"

@Toke said:

"I don buy power bank na to rent house remain. 😂"

@Taryour_x said:

"I get solar, you can charge overnight and even watch movies sef. 🥰😂"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Photographer groom sparks buzz during wedding ceremony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who is a professional photographer decided to handle a camera during his own marriage ceremony.

Source: Legit.ng