Neighbours Who Ended Together Over Powerbank Gets Married, Video of Their Wedding Goes Viral
- A young couple who used to be neighbours got married in a colourful traditional wedding ceremony
- The bride narrated how she ended up being the girlfriend from being neighbours in the same compound
- The traditional wedding and the speech of the bride on their love story trended on social media, sparking buzz
A traditional Yoruba wedding has captured the hearts of social media users after the couple revealed that their relationship started while they were neighbours.
The video, which was shared on TikTok, showed the couple celebrating their union after dating for some time.
Neighbours, now couple shares how they met
In the video posted by the wedding's traditional chanter (Alaga), @oppyjay_alaga, the newlywed bride, @shekeogemua, and her groom celebrated their union in a colourful ceremony.
The video featured an onscreen caption detailing how the couple's love story kicked off.
The text on the video read:
"From borrowing your neighbour's powerbank to borrowing his surname. 😁 Wait for it...."
According to the post, the couple were neighbours living in the same compound. According to the bride's account, she frequently went to the groom's apartment to charge her device with his powerbank due to electricity challenges. This situation that eventually led to a romantic relationship.
During the traditional Yoruba wedding ceremony, the Alaga did not miss the opportunity to tease the couple. The chanter sang in Yoruba, jokingly telling the wedding guests, especially the single women, to rent apartments and start charging their devices in a man's room.
The groom, dressed in a white Agbada and red cap, smiled happily while his bride, clad in pink traditional lace and a matching Gele, danced along. The couple also posed on a couch alongside their parents.
Reactions as neighbours wed each other
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the bride's post below:
@TEMS said:
"God connect me to my man this year. 🙏🙌"
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@Toke said:
"I don buy power bank na to rent house remain. 😂"
@Taryour_x said:
"I get solar, you can charge overnight and even watch movies sef. 🥰😂"
Watch the TikTok video below:
Photographer groom sparks buzz during wedding ceremony
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who is a professional photographer decided to handle a camera during his own marriage ceremony.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng