Fun videos from billionaire Aliko Dangote's cement manufacturing company awards night and celebration have surfaced online

Music stars like Peter Okoye 'Mr P,' Chike and Flavour were the guest performers at the grand event

The highlight was Peter Okoye's solo performance of hit songs from the Psquare era, igniting reactions online

Afrobeats singer and songwriter Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, has sparked reactions with his on-stage performance at an event hosted by billionaire Aliko Dangote's cement manufacturing company.

Dangote Cement had on Wednesday, January 14, hosted an awards night and celebration for 2026, with prominent figures from the business sector, including billionaires Aliko Dangote and Tony Elumelu, in attendance.

The Nigerian music industry was also not left out, with singers Peter Okoye, Chike and Flavour taking the stage.

The highlight of the event was the video of Peter's performance, as he brought his energy on stage with him.

Thrilling fans with his dance moves, the singer took the audience back to the Psquare era, performing hits like Do Me and Personally.

Peter Okoye's performance comes amid the feud with his brothers Paul and Jude Okoye, who were, respectively, member and manager of the now-defunct Psquare group.

Legit.ng previously reported that the fraud allegations Peter Okoye made against his brother, Jude Okoye, took another turn as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stated that it had no evidence against the talent manager.

The talent manager was detained in EFCC custody for over two months before he was granted bail while the court proceedings continued.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye shared videos and photos of himself and the richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote, as he disclosed that they had a private dinner.

The video of Peter Okoye's performance at the Dangote Cement awards is below:

Reactions trail Peter Okoye's performance

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, with some netizens taunting the singer for performing Psquare hit songs. Read the comments below:

gangstergpx commented:

"One Square."

1010marvis said:

"Leave matters for Rudeboy, all these old taker tactics never expire like this?"

bariat_sandra_alhassan commented:

"Omo I thought it was both of them I was happy."

bumssy4life said:

"Beautiful performance."

ezegebillions1992 said:

"This guy is supper good."

mbaluxury commented:

"Is there a reason you use an earpiece microphone while also holding a handheld one? Na for aesthetic or the result of a technical issue? I’ve noticed this in your previous shows as well."

bigmaxent commented:

"Until you reunite with your twin brother baba just forget there’s no rise for you bcos no man can change destiny and if anybody argues why has he not dropped any other bangers all through the years and why keep singing same old songs collab with your brother."

deejaykingz said:

"There is no Do me without psqaure together."

dreambig22222 commented:

"P square songs... You dey forbid to sing mr p songs."

iamritaroyal said:

"I have never seen a twins that do not talk to each other in my entire life, if not Peter and his brother."

Peter Okoye visits Jos

Legit.ng previously reported that Peter Okoye generated debate after releasing a video from his trip to Jos, Plateau state.

The singer, who returned after 20 years, expected the warm, thrilling reception he had received at the height of P-Square's stardom, but things took an unexpected turn.

"Be like that one na fake P-square oh. because P-square never do this kind thing for Lagos here talkless of Jos," a netizen said.

