A key member of the popular reality dating show Love Island USA has passed away after suffering an unexpected medical emergency while filming the current season in Fiji

The networks announced that the late executive producer will receive a special honour during Tuesday’s episode of the hit television show to celebrate his life

Before his sudden passing, the talented producer spent years working with the franchise before moving into a full-time executive role earlier this year

James Barker, a producer on Love Island USA, has died suddenly from a medical emergency while the show was being filmed in Fiji.

Barker, who served as executive producer of post-production, passed away last week in the South Pacific nation where the current season is being shot.

Love Island USA production mourns as executive producer James Barker dies after an unexpected medical emergency during filming in Fiji. Photo: chaoticdj

Source: Instagram

The network confirmed that his death will be acknowledged during Tuesday's episode of the programme, as reported by TMZ.

ITV America and Peacock explained that Barker’s contribution to the series was significant and that his passing has deeply affected the production team.

“ITV America and Peacock will honour in Tuesday’s episode of Love Island USA series Executive Producer James Barker, who passed away last week in Fiji after suffering an unexpected medical emergency.”

They went on to describe the impact of his loss across the entire organisation.

“James’ unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock.”

The statement also highlighted James Barker’s character and the mark he left on colleagues. They described the late producer as kind, talented and dedicated, while sending condolences to his family and friends.

“He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him. We extend our heartfelt condolences to James’ partner, family, friends and colleagues.”

Details about the circumstances of his death remain unclear as of the time of this report.

ITV America and Peacock confirm James Barker's death while Love Island USA continues filming in Fiji. Photo: chaoticdj

Source: Instagram

James Barker's career

James Barker’s passing comes as the show continues filming in Fiji, an archipelago of around 300 islands known for its scenic landscapes and tropical climate.

He joined ITV America in August 2020 and worked on the Love Island franchise intermittently before becoming a full-time executive producer in January 2026.

His role in post-production meant that he was central to shaping the final look and feel of the series, ensuring episodes reached audiences polished and complete.

His sudden death has left a gap in the production team and in the wider creative community that worked closely with him.

For many, Barker’s dedication and warmth will be remembered as much as his professional achievements.

American singer Oliver Tree passes away

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the music industry was thrown into shock following reports that American singer Oliver Tree died after a helicopter crash involving a mid-air collision between two aircraft.

According to reports, Tree was among six people said to have died in the crash, which happened in Recreio dos Bandeirantes in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The singer, whose full name is Oliver Tree Nickell, was known for songs such as Life Goes On and Miss You with Robin Schulz, while also building a reputation as a director and record producer.

Source: Legit.ng