An old interview given by the late singer Oliver Tree has resurfaced online following reports of his tragic death

The American singer was said to have died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, and news of his passing quickly went viral across social media

In the interview, he spoke about how he felt when people criticized or spoke negatively about him

An old interview given by singer Oliver Tree has resurfaced online hours after reports of his alleged passing in Rio de Janeiro.

The music star was said to have died in a fatal crash that reportedly claimed the lives of everyone on board the helicopter he was traveling in.

Oliver Tree's emotional message to critics trends after his demise. Photo credit@olivertree

Source: Instagram

A video of the said incident surfaced online, and many began speculating about his death after viewing the recording.

In another post circulating online, one of his last interviews—where he addressed critics—drew the attention of netizens.

In the recording, he said that people will always talk, but it should not matter.

Oliver Tree shares motivational message to fans

Expanding on his thoughts, he noted that no matter what people say, individuals should keep their heads up and remain strong.

The singer added that people should remind themselves who they are, what they do, and what they stand for.

He further stated that people understand their own values and purpose, even when others try to judge them.

Oliver Tree continues trending after his tragic demise. Photo credit@olivertree

Source: Instagram

The music star encouraged continuous growth and self-improvement, noting that critics may not always be able to relate to someone’s journey at a given time.

In his words:

“No matter what, people are going to judge—who cares? They will throw all kinds of things at you, but you should still be able to raise your head high and breathe. You must remain yourself: who you are, what you do, and what you stand for, what you live for. Keep evolving and changing, because they may not be able to resonate with that at that moment.”

About Oliver Tree’s life and times

Oliver Tree, whose full name is Oliver Tree Nickell, was born on June 29, 1993, in Santa Cruz, California. He rose to fame in 2016 with his breakout persona and viral music presence, later gaining wider recognition through his unique style and performances.

That same year, he released “When I’m Down,” a track that helped boost his career and eventually led to a recording deal with Atlantic Records. He is also known for his signature bowl haircut. A flood of tributes followed on social media after news of his alleged death spread online.

Here is the interview video

Adeshina Okiki's accident scene surfaces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a video showing part of the late Yoruba movie actor Adeshina Okiki’s final moments had surfaced online following his death.

The movie industry had been thrown into mourning again after news of his passing was announced. People who saw him a few days before the incident have shared what they noticed about him, as they prayed for the repose of his soul.

Source: Legit.ng