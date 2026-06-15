A thrift vendor took to social media to share her experience after visiting a popular market

She mentioned that she escorted a friend to the market to get bags, and they found foreign currency

She displayed the currency in a viral video and mentioned what it is worth when converted to naira

A thrift vendor who visited a popular market in Nigeria to get bags has discovered a foreign currency inside one of the bags purchased in the market.

The young woman explained that she escorted an individual to the market to purchase bags, and while she opened a bale of bags to grade, she suddenly saw Korean currency.

Thrift vendor stunned after discovering foreign currency during market visit. Photo Source: TikTok/bestthriftstoreinbenin

Source: Twitter

Thrift vendor finds foreign currency in bags

According to the individual who posted the video, @bestthriftstoreinbenin explained that the total amount she found in the bale was 6,000 yuan.

She wrote in the caption of the video:

“Imagine taking someone to Katangua to get bags, you opened a bale to grade and you saw all 6,000 yuan inside the bag.”

As she shared the video on her TikTok page, she also added a description that explained what happened after she found the currency.

@bestthriftstoreinbenin wrote:

“Lo and behold the money was for her and she gave me 1,000 yuan. Thank you so much ma.”

Woman shares shocking discovery after finding foreign money in bale of bags. Photo Source: TikTok/bestthriftstoreinbenin

Source: Twitter

She said the money, which was found in the bale, 6,000 yuan, which is worth a total of ₦1,203,793 in naira, belongs to an individual whom she tagged in the video.

However, the individual gave her 1,000 yuan (₦200,632) out of the total sum.

@bestthiftstoreinbenin'sChinaza statement drew the attention of many people who shared their opinions in the comments section of the post.

Reactions as vendor discovers foreign curency

Nails/Lash Tech In Agbele shared:

"That’s Korean currency, 5k."

Cynthia Chinaza noted:

"I dare not talk to anyone let alone putting it out here."

Mildred wrote:

"I go buy bag sack mayb my luck go shine."

Ibukun asked:

"Do u sell bags in slots too pls."

FOOD STUFF CONTRIBUTION IN EDO shared:

"Money na water."

mummy easter & Divine said:

"I have this currency but don't know how to exchange it oo."

Precious_123 added:

"Ma please do dey sell thrift wig there too."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a thrift seller, also known as an okrika vendor, was overjoyed after finding foreign currency in her bale of clothes.

The woman discovered a £5 note while unpacking her thrift wear and shared it in a viral video. She asked netizens to help her convert it to Nigerian naira. The video sparked reactions online as many people commented on her discovery.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady generated buzz online after she displayed money she found in a bale of bags. In the trending video, she showed how she searched one of the bags and discovered coins and foreign currencies inside it.

She excitedly displayed the cash and laid the coins and notes out for people to see. The lady said she was happy to find the money while checking the bags.

Okrika seller finds foreign money inside clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a woman who sells thrift clothes, also called okrika, was happy after finding foreign money in her bale of clothes.

She found the money while opening her clothes bag and shared it in a viral video. The seller, Christabell Wambiu, discovered a 500 euro note inside the clothes and showed it on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng