APC has suspended its Kwara governorship primary election amid rising tensions and internal party disputes

Voting activities have reportedly been halted midway as leaders intervened over disagreements within party camps

Party insiders have linked the disruption to competing political interests surrounding the candidate selection process

The governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state has been abruptly suspended midway amid growing controversies over the choice of candidate allegedly backed by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and forces within the presidency.

Drama in Kwara APC as governorship primary ends abruptly amid internal rift

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Party sources told Legit.ng that the exercise, which commenced earlier in the day across some wards, was halted unexpectedly by party leaders, with officials announcing that the process would continue on Friday, May 22, 2026.

Although the APC leadership has yet to issue an official statement explaining the sudden suspension, multiple party insiders linked the development to internal disagreements over the outcome of the primary process and mounting tensions among competing camps within the party.

A Legit.ng correspondent who monitored the exercise at Ibagun Ward in Ilorin East Local Government Area observed that accreditation and voting had commenced before party leaders intervened and ordered an immediate stoppage of the process.

The development created confusion among party members and delegates who had gathered at the venue early in the morning.

APC insiders cite tensions, candidate disputes

Speaking with Legit.ng on Thursday, May 21, a senior APC chieftain in Kwara, who requested anonymity because he was not authorised to speak officially, said the suspension became necessary to avoid further escalation of tensions within the party.

“There were serious disagreements among stakeholders over how the process was being handled. Some leaders felt the exercise could deepen the crisis if it continued in that atmosphere,” the party source said.

Another APC leader in Ilorin East told Legit.ng that the controversies surrounding the alleged preferred candidate of Governor AbdulRazaq and interests linked to the presidency contributed significantly to the disruption.

“The party leadership decided to suspend the exercise to allow consultations and prevent breakdown of law and order. There are strong interests involved, and everybody is trying to protect their camp,” the source added.

A ward official who witnessed the development at Ibagun described the situation as tense shortly before the exercise was stopped.

“People had already started voting before party leaders suddenly asked everyone to stop. Many delegates were confused because no detailed explanation was given at the venue,” the official told Legit.ng.

AbdulRazaq backs Seriki as preferred successor

Recall that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State earlier endorsed Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki as his preferred successor ahead of the 2027 governorship election in the state.

In a statement Legit.ng obtained from the Governor’s aide on Tuesday afternoon, May 19, AbdulRazaq said the endorsement followed “extensive consultations with party structures and leadership,” adding that Yahaya Seriki possessed the political capacity and grassroots support needed to lead the state.

The governor described Seriki as “young, pro-people, astute, and broad-minded,” noting that he had made “profound investments in and extensive goodwill among the people of Kwara State.”

“I have no doubt about his capacity and that his choice is appropriate for the people of our state at this time,” the governor had said.

Source: Legit.ng