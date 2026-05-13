Ebuka Songs has shared a tribute to late actor Alexx Ekubo, but fans are unhappy with what he called the actor in his post

The singer had earlier shared a video of the moment he worshipped with the actor while he was sick

His post sparked outrage, with many dragging him and questioning why he called the actor such a name

Gospel singer Ebuka Songs, whose real name is Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary, has faced backlash on social media over his tribute to late actor Alexx Ekubo.

The movie star reportedly passed away a few days ago after battling a kidney-related ailment. Since the news of his death broke, many people have taken to social media to mourn him with emotional tributes.

Reactions as Ebuka Songs gets dragged over term “unbeliever” in tribute to Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit@ebukasongs

Source: Instagram

In his post, Ebuka Songs said people criticised him when he visited Alexx Ekubo and questioned why he was associating with “an unbeliever.”

He added that he was glad he ignored the noise and thanked God for allowing him witness a soul encounter God during worship.

Ebuka Songs shares more about Alexx Ekubo

Ebuka Songs trends over tribute to Alexx Ekubo. Photo credit@ebukasongs

Source: Instagram

Sharing more, the singer urged people not to condemn others but to reach out to them in love. He also stated that no one knows how long another person has left on earth. According to him, Jesus came for the lost, not the perfect.

Reacting to the post, many social media users dragged the singer for referring to Alexx Ekubo as an unbeliever. Some said the caption was unnecessary, while others claimed he was “moving like a banger boy” and warned him not to glorify what he had done for others.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Ebuka Songs' post

Here are comments below:

@she_is_her_kind wrote:

"No body critisesd you, we only told you that speaking in tongues is not fun but the language of the holy Spirit and should not be used for fun. Don't twist it."

@officialugeed commented:

"Someone called Alex an Unbeliever? People criticise you for what exactly? Bro... this post doesn't even make sense. They can call Alex everything but an unbeliever. Make una take am easy oo."

@aladesulubukola reacted:

"You are moving like a banger boy. Who called Alex an Unbeliever? Very unnecessary caption."

@ lil_sommie shared:

"Alex was always talking about Jesus even in the early days of his career so I wonder where the unbeliever is coming from, people, eh, rest in peace, dear Alex."

@abygelhenry wrote:

"This write-up is very, very necessary. Thank you for the caption."

@mue_justin_s said:

"This particular post is very unnecessary and not needed, Sir."

Anxiety over Alexx Ekubo's look

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Alex Ekubo had been spotted in a video after he took a break from the social networking app.

In the clip, he was seen playing with some children and asked a little girl to give him her room.

He looked lean and pale as fans expressed concern after seeing his new look in the video and discussed what might be wrong with the actor.

Source: Legit.ng