Famous Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola recently visited his friend Aliko Dangote’s refinery

The businessman spoke about the wholesomeness he felt after taking a tour around the industrial environment

Otedola also shared pictures taken with some directors during his tour, triggering reactions online

Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has expressed admiration for Africa’s largest industrial project after touring the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Otedola, who visited the refinery alongside directors of First Holdco and its subsidiaries, described the experience as “wholesome,” noting the inspiration he felt while walking through the vast industrial environment.

Femi Otedola shares key takeaway from visit to Dangote’s Refinery. Credit: @femiotedola, @alikodangote

Source: Instagram

In a statement shared after the visit, he praised his longtime friend and Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, for his vision and determination:

“Yesterday, it was an honour to tour Dangote Petroleum Refinery with the Directors of First Holdco and subsidiaries 🐘🏭. We were warmly hosted by Africa’s greatest industrialist, Aliko Dangote, whose ambition to the continent continues to inspire so many of us.

"Even though I’ve visited the site several times, each visit reminds me of what is possible when big dreams are backed by real action. Africa’s future will be built by leaders who believe deeply in our own people… F.Ote💲.”

See his post below:

Meanwhile. Legit.ng reported that Femi Otedola penned a heartwarming birthday tribute to business magnate and fellow billionaire Mike Adenuga as he celebrated his 73rd birthday on Wednesday, April 29, 2027.

Sharing an old picture of himself and Adenuga smiling in traditional white attire and wrap, walking arm-in-arm, Otedola recounted how the billionaire predicted his future success 24 years ago during his (Otedola) mother's 70th birthday celebration in the Epe area of Lagos state.

Otedola also credited Adenuga's wisdom, mentoring, and guidance for his growth, as he described him as a true African icon.

"24 years ago at my Mum’s 70th birthday in Epe, you said I would be a great man. Your wisdom, mentoring and guidance have stayed with me ever since. Today, on your 73rd birthday, I celebrate you Otunba Dr. Mike Adenuga, GCON. A true African icon whose vision continues to inspire us all. Wishing you good health, strength and many more wins ahead," Femi Otedola wrote in a social media post.

Netizens react to Otedola and Dangote's moments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

kmeksotuya said:

"The mutual respect you have for each other is worth emulating 💯."

realtheomichael said:

"Billionaire with no jewelries... their personality is money itself, they don't have to prove anything.... they smell money...money smells better than perfume 🔥."

ladyv_lux.hairs said:

"@femiotedola sir please I’m a Bsc holder in Microbiology from Imo State University 2021 I would be grateful to work for your company sir 🙌."

veentagebandceo said:

"The Money man himself 🙌 F.Ote$ A blessing to this generation."

jangaalphonse said:

"Best friends indeed💕. I still say it, friendship is part of a business plan."

wahala355 said:

"Nothing concerns all these ones with the killings of innocent Nigerians, Na their bussiness them focus on ok ooooooooooo."

mr_diamond_0001 said:

"I told my wife that I want to start dress simple just like billionaires way. She said not yet because I’m still a broke niigga 😂😂."

Femi Otedola opens up about experience at Dangote’s Refinery. Credit: femiotedola

Source: Getty Images

Otedola shares adorable picture with his mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Otedola shared heartwarming pictures from his visit to his mother, Doja Otedola, in Epe, Lagos.

The billionaire's pictures captured his cosy family home located in Epe, Lagos, with turquoise walls, religious frames, family portraits, and custom pillows printed with his mother's image.

The photos also stirred up conversation online as Nigerians shared their observations.

Source: Legit.ng