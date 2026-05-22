Aston Villa stars mocked John Obi Mikel after their Europa League triumph in Istanbul

Ezri Konsa and Amadou Onana imitated the Chelsea legend’s accent in a viral dressing-room video

Fans linked the banter to Mikel’s repeated criticism of Arsenal and Premier League rivals

Former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel has become the subject of widespread online banter after Aston Villa players appeared to mock the Chelsea legend following their Europa League triumph.

Villa defeated SC Freiburg 3-0 in Istanbul on May 20 to lift the Europa League title, with goals from Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers sealing another memorable European night for manager Unai Emery.

Mikel Obi Roasted by Aston Villa Players for Fake British Accent, Video. Photo by Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

However, much of the post-match attention shifted away from the celebrations and onto a viral dressing-room clip involving Villa defender Ezri Konsa and midfielder Amadou Onana.

In the now widely circulated video posted by Footballer Fits, Konsa hilariously imitated Mikel Obi’s distinctive speaking style and accent while teammates laughed in the background.

The short clip, which lasted about 13 seconds, showed Konsa dramatically mimicking Mikel’s tone while delivering exaggerated phrases and gestures.

“What you saying, what you saying? Right now I’m gonna show you guys the design of that house,” Konsa joked before continuing with more exaggerated lines.

At another point in the video, a teammate briefly entered the frame while laughing and pointing at Konsa as the defender continued his impression.

The video was later reposted across several football pages, with many fans linking the dressing-room banter to Mikel’s outspoken opinions on Arsenal and Premier League clubs throughout the season.

Watch the video here:

Mikel’s criticism sparks backlash

The former Chelsea midfielder has frequently dominated headlines this season because of his explosive comments on English football during his podcast appearances.

Mikel was particularly critical of Arsenal during their Premier League title run, repeatedly attacking the Gunners’ style of play and their heavy dependence on set-pieces.

During the title run-in, the 39-year-old sensationally claimed Arsenal were “trying to cheat their way” to winning the Premier League because of how they handled corner-kick routines.

Although Mikel later admitted the Gunners deserved their triumph, many rival fans and players have continued to mock some of his strong statements.

Fans join Aston Villa stars in roasting Mikel

The dressing-room clip quickly sparked reactions online as fans flooded social media with comments about Mikel’s growing role as football’s newest internet meme.

One supporter, @rembrandt_x1, wrote:

“Ezri Konsa was mocking him in the dressing room too. Man turned himself into a laughing stock.”

Another user, @4Pramod, added:

“Obi Mikel has become the biggest joke in football now, over the likes of Jamie O’Hara.”

A different fan questioned why players kept making videos about the former Chelsea midfielder.

“This is the fifth time I am seeing a video of them mocking Mikel. What did he do?” @PastorMarvy asked.

Others blamed Mikel’s exaggerated accent and his constant criticism of Arsenal.

“So we all know he’s faking the British accent,” @Muchang_i posted.

“Look at what a Chelsea legend has reduced himself to,” another supporter, @auxigen3, wrote.

@Mart_afc2 added:

"He’s so insufferable with the fake accent. Why is he faking it? Just listen to the way he pronounced 'Kanu'."

@MOgunbuyide also said:

"I will continue to say this, Mikel needs to be stopped."

Some Arsenal fans also celebrated the situation after months of tension between Mikel and supporters of the north London club.

“Aston Villa players, I wasn’t familiar with your game. Keep cooking Mikel Obi,” @olabillzAFC joked.

Another user @gyonlineng wrote:

"In the last two years, John Obi Mikel has been a nuisance, so I’m enjoying everything Arsenal and Aston Villa players and fans are giving him."

Some fans defend Chelsea legend

Despite the criticism, several social media users insisted the video was harmless banter rather than an attack on the former Nigerian international.

One fan, @Swimvict, argued that people were overreacting to the clip.

“They weren’t actually mocking him, they were imitating him because they found it funny. Onana even tagged him to show it was light banter,” the user explained.

@D_FirePrince added:

"How does that sound like cooking him? If he was mocking him, would he have tagged him? Arsenal fans and zero sense."

Another commenter, @talkwithmira, also dismissed claims that Konsa was insulting Mikel.

“I got confused because Konsa wasn’t insulting him, he was only mimicking him. It’s imitation,” the fan wrote.

@The1tru_LeviLee also wrote:

"This is mocking? Do you not know what impressions are at your age?"

@Anonymousnwq added:

"You Arsenal fans are unbelievable. How is that cooking?"

Others pointed out that football dressing rooms are often filled with jokes and impressions among players.

Aston Villa lifting the Europa League trophy. Photo by Ozan KOSE

Source: Getty Images

Mikel defends constant criticism

The former Chelsea midfielder has repeatedly defended his outspoken comments, insisting they come from a place of love for the club where he spent 11 successful years.

According to BBC, Mikel won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the UEFA Champions League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The former Super Eagles star recently admitted that some members of Chelsea’s hierarchy are unhappy with his continued criticism of the club.

However, he maintained on the Obi One Podcast that remaining silent would mean accepting mediocrity, and people who genuinely love the club should not be afraid to speak honestly when standards drop.

“I'm only coming from a good place of course because you care, because I care for the football club, why is everyone suddenly talking about John Obi Mikel?” he said while discussing Chelsea’s struggles.

“If I stay quiet, it means I accept it, but I love this club, I want them to do well, and people who care will speak up."

Mikel remains staunch on Arsenal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mikel refused to congratulate Arsenal after the Gunners secured their first Premier League title in 22 years.

The Chelsea legend insisted that as a lifelong Blues supporter, he could never celebrate the success of their London rivals despite acknowledging Mikel Arteta’s men deserved the trophy.

Source: Legit.ng