Who is Evan James Springsteen? Meet Bruce Springsteen's son

Evan James Springsteen is an American musician and music content editor. He is best known as the son of globally renowned rock musicians Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa. Although he was raised by famous performers, Evan James has stayed away from the performing side of music. Find out more about the celebrity child’s background and career.

Bruce Springsteen is an American guitarist and rock music singer-songwriter. He attained fame in 1975 with his third studio album, Born to Run. Bruce has released 21 albums in his illustrious career of about 60 years. Despite his global fame, Bruce found great purpose and fulfilment in his family life with his wife and three children, of whom Evan is the eldest.

Profile summary

Full name Evan James Springsteen Gender Male Date of birth 25 July 1990 Age 33 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence New York, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen Mother Vivienne Patricia “Patti” Scialfa Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Musician, music content editor Net worth $500,000

Evan James Springsteen’s biography

James was born in Los Angeles, California, to Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa. Bruce is an American rock musician and one of the most globally renowned artists. Patti Scialfa is a singer-songwriter and guitarist famous as a member of the E Street Band, Springsteen’s backing band since 1972. The pair have been married since 1991.

Evan James is the eldest of three children. His sister, Jessica Rae, was born on 30 December 1991 and is a professional equestrian. Evan’s brother, Samuel Ryan, was born on 5 January 1994 and is a firefighter in New Jersey. He and his fiancée welcomed their daughter, Lily Harper Springsteen, on 17 July 2022.

Bruce Springsteen has been vocal about how Evan’s birth changed his life and perspectives. He told the former US President Barack Obama in their podcast Renegades: Born in the USA that fatherhood woke him up.

Evan James Springsteen’s grandparents on his father’s side are Adele Ann (née Zerilli) and Douglas Frederick "Dutch" Springsteen. Adele is a retired legal secretary; Douglas worked several jobs, including as a bus driver. His maternal grandparents are Joseph Scialfa and Patricia (née Morris) Scialfa.

Evan James Springsteen’s education

Evan attended the prestigious Ranney School in Monmouth County, New Jersey. He later joined Boston College in 2008. Evan graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Music in 2012. He also won the Boston College Arts Festival singer/songwriter competition for writing and performing original music the same year.

What is Evan James Springsteen’s age?

He is 33 years old as of January 2024. The American musician was born on 25 July 1990. Evan’s zodiac sign is Leo.

What is Evan James Springsteen’s job?

Unlike his father, Evan’s work with music is behind the scenes, although he is also a trained singer-songwriter. The celebrity kid currently works in music content and editorial at Apple. Before that, Evan worked extensively with SiriusXM in different roles, including as a radio host, program director, festival producer, and associate program director.

What is Evan James Springsteen’s net worth?

According to Next biography, Evan’s net worth is allegedly $500,000. However, his net worth is challenging to ascertain as he keeps a low profile.

Is Evan Springsteen married?

No, there is no indication that Evan is married. However, he also maintains a low profile away from the spotlight, and little is known about his romantic life.

FAQs

How old is Evan Springsteen? He is 33 years old as of January 2024. Who is Evan James Springsteen’s wife? He is unmarried as of January 2024. Where did Evan Springsteen go to college? He attended Boston College between 2008 and 2012. What does Evan Springsteen do for a living? He works in music content and editorial at Apple in New York. What is Evan James Springsteen’s net worth? His net worth is allegedly about $500,000. Which Springsteen kid had a baby? Bruce Springsteen’s youngest son, Samuel Ryan, and his fiancée had a daughter in 2022.

Evan James Springsteen is an American celebrity kid and music content editor. As the son of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, he grew up famous. However, Evan has taken a radically different path from his parents concerning the spotlight. He prefers to keep his life private and only appears on his family members’ social media pages.

