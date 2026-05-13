A Nigerian lady expressed her frustration on social media after her landlord demanded the keys to her shop back

The business owner had spent millions of naira on rent and caution fees before spending another huge sum of money on renovations

She decided to take action on her investments and properties after the landlord offered an unsatisfactory amount for the upgrades

A young Nigerian businesswoman, @blizzy1830, has shared her pain online after her landlord asked her to vacate a shop she spent millions on renovating.

The lady revealed that the incident happened just as she was finally ready to officially open the business for operations.

A sad Nigerian lady shares her frustration after spending millions on renovations. Photo credit: @blizzy1830/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady shares cost of shop renovation

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady broke down the expenses she incurred on the property before the sudden eviction notice.

She explained that she paid N1.8 million for two years' rent and an additional N200,000 as a caution fee for the space.

Beyond the initial payments, she invested over N1.5 million to restructure the shop to meet her taste.

Landlord demands shop back after renovation

According to the business owner, the landlord called her to return the keys because he wanted to lease the space to a new tenant.

She noted that while she was willing to leave, the landlord and the incoming tenant offered an "unreasonable" N100,000 for all her expensive renovations.

@blizzy1830 said:

"Like tell me wetin 100k wan do for this whole shop? E so annoying that I said okay, no wahala, I go empty the shop the way I take see am because na me do POP, na me do screeding, na me get the protectors and every other thing."

Reactions as lady shares frustration with landlord

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Preshdiana said:

"But why you go use money wey you suppose use stock up for renovation?"

John said:

"Good for you! No Dey. Renovate person property."

slim Tea said:

"Money wey you go use buy land you use am do renovation."

Watch the emotional video below:

Nigerian lady destroys her rented shop

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the state of her rented shop in Port Harcourt after she vacated the property. The lady hired a man to destroy her shop following disagreement with landlord.

Source: Legit.ng