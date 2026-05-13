A video of Alexx Ekubo's duplex and exotic cars trended on social media after his death was announced

The video, which was shared by actress Omoni Oboli in 2023 when she visited his new home, saw her celebrate with the now late actor

The old video, which resurfaced online, sparked conversation about the actor who made his way to the top only to pass away

Nigerians have reacted to an old video of actress Omoni Oboli touring late actor Alexx Ekubo's new duplex in 2022.

The video, which also featured Alexx's friend, actor IK Ogbonna, showed Omoni, who was surprised to see the exotic cars at the late actor's home, expressing pride in him as she went on to pray for him.

An old video shows Omoni Oboli expressing pride in Alexx Ekubo as she visits his home. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

A clip also captured Alexx, who was full of life, seated on a power bike as he jokingly told Omoni Oboli to buy one.

“I went to see my bro @alexxekubo before he went and became Odogwu of Canada I’m so proud of you Alexx! I was smiling throughout my hangout with you! May God continue to prosper you and make His face to shine upon you! This new crib will bring many more after it’s kind," Oboli had written in the caption of the old video.

The old video has quickly gone viral after the actor's death as netizens noted how he worked hard to the top to become successful, only to pass away at the age of 40.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that an old video of Alexx Ekubo's encounter with Pastor Jerry Eze in 2023 also resurfaced on social media, igniting reactions.

Emotional reactions trail old video of Omoni Oboli touring Alexx Ekubo's house. Credit: alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The Instagram video showing Alexx Ekubo's duplex and exotic cars is below:

Reactions to Alexx Ekubo's duplex and cars

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from social media users as many continue to mourn the late actor. Read them below:

zamaniblog said:

"PAINFUL , Alex had a luxurious mansion , 4 luxury super cars and other small cars. He made money . Imagine hustling this hard and getting all the things you ever wanted and life fails you."

Innocent Tino wrote:

"Chai ....see him house and luxury cars. Na when this brother made money he come go. Why all those times he never hammer nothing happen....hmm life."

Chidi Daniel commented:

"Society will pressure a man, make money before you do this. Make money before you do that bla,bla. Forgetting that life is too short, what is money without stable health and peace of mind."

Chikelue Maduabuchi commented:

"All these wealth have no meaning if you don't have a child. Marriage and children is very very important to every man's life. So when we look at your kids, we'll always remember your legacy. Nkea bu elie akucha apa na nma nawa...."

Alexx Ekubo takes possession of new smart home

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the month of August 2022 started in a new dimension for Alexx Ekubo as he took possession of a new smart home.

The excited actor took to his social media timeline to share a video of the new house, which comes with luxurious interior designs.

Alexx, in a short caption, also thanked God for the new gift while adding that he’s grateful.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng