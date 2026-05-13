An observant lady took to social media to share what she observed after the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo was announced

The actor had recently lost his life, and news of his demise went viral, sparking emotional comments from social media users

Reacting to the sad news, she shared what she noticed when she visited the late actor’s ex-lover’s page following his death

A Nigerian lady, Ogechukwu Ikwueme, turned to social media to mourn Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo.

The post followed the announcement of the actor’s death, which went viral online and drew emotional responses from members of the public.

Ogechukwu Ikwueme, a lady, shares what she noticed on Alexx Ekubo’s ex-fiancée's page after his death. Photo: Ogechukwu Ikwueme

Source: Facebook

Woman makes observation after Alexx Ekubo’s death

On her Facebook page, Ogechukwu Ikueme addressed people who dragged the actor’s ex-fiancée, Fancy Acholonu.

She said in her Facebook post:

“So Alex Ekubo passed away and some people are already dragging his ex, Fancy, as if she had a hand in his passing. They are under her post calling her wícked and all sorts of names. Please, let’s not rewrite history because social media never forgets.

"Was it not on this same internet that Alex made Fancy publicly apologize to him and his fans before he would consider continuing with their wedding plans, even after she had already apologized to him privately?

"She swallowed her pride and did the public apology, only for her to find out that the whole thing was more about embarrassing her than fixing the relationship. We all watched it happen here on social media, didn't we?

"So how exactly did the blame about his passing suddenly shift to Fancy again? Two adults had a relationship that didn’t work out. They went their separate ways.

"Assuming a woman is responsible for a man’s déàth simply because they once dated is unfair and honestly dísturbing. Not every breakup needs a villain and not every tràgedy should become an excuse to attàck someone online. Haba!"

An observant woman shares what she saw on Alex Ekubo’s ex-lover’s page after his death was made public. Photo: Alex Ekubo

Source: Instagram

Alex Ekubo's death: Reactions trail's lady's observation

Precious Hawa said:

"The guy was in the eyes of every woman. He was friendly to everyone including guys. And the lady left him out of fear...She wasn't feeling safe. I understand her fear. But if only she knew thst Alex truly loved her and Alex was deeply hurt. Handsome men in africa, understand that you are a human too and you can equally love someone. Please, if you find someone you love, shut your door to every distraction.. including friends and female admirers. So your wife could feel safe."

Omobolaji Olakunle Adegboyega said:

"You're also contributing to the dragging. No, this write up shouldn't be now."

Oluoma Assumpta said:

"If dem never blame women, their body go dey scratch them."

Woman shares conversations with Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartbroken woman took to social media to share the conversation he had with the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, whom she first met in 2017.

Reacting to the sad news of his death, the woman spoke about their last conversation and an argument they once had when they first met.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng