Anambra Police arrest bishop's driver for allegedly murdering employer and stealing his vehicle

Suspect apprehended during attempt to sell stolen Toyota Prado Jeep in Nkpor, Anambra State

Police intensify search for accomplices linked to the bishop's murder and vehicle theft

Anambra state - The Anambra State Police Command has arrested the personal driver of a Pentecostal bishop based in Asaba, Delta State, for allegedly murdering his employer and fleeing with his Toyota Prado Jeep.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed, was apprehended alongside another individual in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, while allegedly attempting to sell the stolen vehicle.

Outrage as Personal Driver of Top Bishop, Kills Him, Flees with His Vehicle in Anambra

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The victim was identified as the bishop of the End-Reconciliation Ministry in Asaba.

Police reveal details of operation

Speaking during a press briefing in Awka on Wednesday, May 13, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Ikioye Orutugu, said operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad in Awkuzu carried out the arrest following intelligence reports.

According to the police commissioner, the suspect allegedly murdered the cleric before escaping to Anambra State with the vehicle.

“The operatives of the Anambra State Police Command arrested a domestic staff member allegedly involved in the gruesome murder of his employer, a Pentecostal Bishop of End-Reconciliation Ministry in Asaba, Delta State, and the subsequent attempt to dispose of the victim’s Toyota Prado Jeep in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State,” Orutugu said.

Suspect allegedly conspired with fleeing gang members

Police authorities disclosed that preliminary investigations suggest the suspect may have worked with other criminal elements who are currently on the run, Vanguard reported.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect, who served as the Bishop’s driver and domestic staff, allegedly conspired with yet-to-be-identified criminal elements to murder the cleric before fleeing with the victim’s Prado Jeep to Anambra State for sale,” the police commissioner stated.

He added that officers acted on credible intelligence to track down the suspects and recover the stolen vehicle.

“Police operatives, acting on credible information, tracked and intercepted the suspects in Nkpor, successfully recovered the stolen vehicle, and took them into custody for further interrogation,” he added.

Police intensify hunt for other suspects

The commissioner said investigations were ongoing to arrest other members of the gang allegedly linked to the killing and determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident, Punch reported.

He also urged members of the public to be cautious when employing domestic workers and drivers.

Residents urged to verify domestic staff

Orutugu advised residents to properly verify and profile individuals employed in homes and business establishments to reduce security risks.

“We assured the public that the Command remains committed to proactive policing, intelligence-driven operations and collaboration with sister security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property across the State,” he said.

Controversy over Delta killing

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu has revealed fresh details surrounding the extrajudicial killing of Delta singer Oghenemine Million Ogidi, popularly known as Mene Ogidi, who was shot dead by a police officer identified as ASP Usman Nuhu of the Effurun-Ovwie command.

Recall that days ago, Gwamnishu shared the video of the brutal killing, which attracted the attention of Nigerians and prompted reactions from many celebrities.

Source: Legit.ng