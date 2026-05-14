Universities in Nigeria that convert HND to BSc are becoming increasingly popular among polytechnic graduates looking to upgrade their qualifications. Institutions such as the University of Lagos, Lagos State University, and Federal University Oye-Ekiti offer top-up programmes for HND holders, helping them improve their career prospects and qualify for postgraduate studies.

HND-to-BSc programmes help learners improve their career prospects and qualify for postgraduate studies. Photo: @UnilagNigeria, @universityofabuja, @lasuinfo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Universities in Nigeria that convert HND to BSc offer flexible learning options such as part-time, weekend, and distance-learning programmes .

. Most HND-to-BSc top-up programmes require at least a lower credit in HND and five relevant O-level credits.

Popular universities offering conversion programmes include the University of Lagos, Lagos State University, and Obafemi Awolowo University.

Graduates of HND conversion programmes can improve their career prospects and qualify for postgraduate studies.

Top universities in Nigeria that convert HND to BSc

Several Nigerian universities offer HND-to-BSc conversion programmes for polytechnic graduates. These programmes help students obtain recognised university degrees within a shorter duration with flexible schedules suitable for working professionals. Below are popular university choices for HND holders seeking top-up programmes.

University of Lagos

The University of Lagos offers HND-to-BSc conversion programmes through its Distance Learning Institute. Photo: @UnilagNigeria on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The University of Lagos offers one of the most recognised HND-to-BSc conversion programmes in Nigeria through its Distance Learning Institute. The programme is structured for working professionals and students who need flexible academic schedules.

UNILAG accepts candidates with HND qualifications in accounting, business administration, economics, computer science, and related disciplines. Applicants must possess at least a lower credit from a recognised polytechnic and five O-level credits, including English Language and Mathematics.

The programme usually lasts between two and three years, depending on the course and academic background of the student. Students attend virtual lectures, physical tutorials, and examinations organised by the institute.

Lagos State University

LASU courses for HND-to-BSc conversion include administration, social sciences, and education. Photo: @lasuinfo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

LASU runs its HND conversion programme through the School of Part-Time Studies. The university designed the programme to help HND holders upgrade to bachelor’s degrees while maintaining their jobs. It accepts candidates with HND, third-class, or pass degrees in selected disciplines. Courses are available in administration, social sciences, education, and management sciences.

Students typically attend weekend classes and intensive academic sessions. The flexible schedule makes LASU one of the most attractive options for working professionals in Lagos and neighbouring states.

Federal University Oye-Ekiti

Federal University Oye-Ekiti offers a chance for HND holders and university graduates with weaker classifications to obtain degrees. Photo: @FederalUniversityOyeEkiti on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Federal University Oye-Ekiti offers top-up programmes through its Directorate of External Degree Affiliation Programme. The programme caters to HND holders and university graduates with weaker classifications. FUOYE provides courses in engineering, sciences, agriculture, management sciences, and social sciences.

The university allows students to study through flexible centres across Nigeria. Most candidates complete the programme within two academic sessions. Students benefit from affordable tuition and flexible academic structures.

University of Abuja

HND-to-BSc conversion programmes at the University of Abuja take approximately three years to complete. Photo: @universityofabuja on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The University of Abuja offers HND-to-BSc conversion programmes through its Centre for Distance Learning and Continuing Education. The programme is open to candidates from accredited polytechnics. UNIABUJA provides courses in arts, sciences, management sciences, education, and social sciences.

Most programmes last between two and three years, depending on departmental requirements. Students can combine online learning with physical academic sessions. Applicants are expected to provide academic transcripts and NYSC certificates.

Bells University of Technology

Bells University of Technology accepts learners with merit or lower credit in HND into BSc programmes. Photo: @BellstechOta on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bells University operates a special direct entry programme known as the HND-BSc conversion programme. The university focuses mainly on science and technology-related disciplines. Courses available include microbiology, biotechnology, food science, industrial chemistry, and computer science.

Students with merit or lower credit grades in HND are usually eligible for admission. The programme generally runs for four semesters. Students also benefit from modern laboratories and practical-based learning.

Ahmadu Bello University

Ahmadu Bello University's top-up programmes include sciences, social sciences, and administration, whose duration is about three years. Photo: @padabuzaria on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ahmadu Bello University offers top-up programmes through part-time and distance-learning systems. The university provides courses in administration, sciences, social sciences, and technical disciplines. Most students attend modular weekend classes.

The institution attracts students from northern Nigeria and beyond. Applicants must submit official transcripts and NYSC certificates. Programme duration typically ranges between two and three years.

University of Ibadan

Admission requirements for top-up programmes at the University of Ibadan include HND certificates, O-Level results, and transcripts. Photo: @UNIIbadan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The University of Ibadan operates HND conversion programmes through its distance-learning structure. Courses are available in economics, business administration, computer science, and related disciplines. The university combines online learning with periodic physical classes.

Students benefit from flexible schedules designed for professionals. Admission requirements include HND certificates, O-Level results, and transcripts. As Nigeria’s oldest university, UI is respected for academic excellence.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University

Nnamdi Azikiwe University offers top-up programmes through continuing education and part-time studies. Photo: @unizikofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

UNIZIK offers conversion programmes through continuing education and part-time studies. Popular courses include accounting, education, public administration, and computer science. Students are often admitted into advanced levels based on their qualifications.

Weekend lectures and flexible academic calendars make the programme suitable for employed candidates. Many students from southeastern Nigeria prefer the university because of accessibility and affordability.

University of Nigeria

The University of Nigeria offers HND-to-BSc conversion programmes through its continuing education unit. Photo: @unnonline on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, provides HND-to-BSc conversion programmes through its continuing education unit. Students can study management sciences, social sciences, education, and technology-related courses. Most programmes run for two to three years.

Applicants are expected to submit official transcripts and meet departmental admission requirements. The institution is widely respected for its quality education.

Obafemi Awolowo University

Obafemi Awolowo University has a flexible schedule suitable for professionals to pursue a bachelor's degree. Photo: @OAUniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Obafemi Awolowo University offers continuing education programmes for HND graduates seeking university degrees. Courses are available in administration, sciences, and social sciences. Students undergo intensive coursework and project-based assessments through flexible schedules, making it suitable for professionals.

Federal University of Technology, Akure

The Federal University of Technology, Akure, focuses on science and technology-based HND conversion programmes. Photo: @futacommunity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FUTA specialises in science and technology-based HND conversion programmes. Engineering and technical disciplines are among its strongest areas. The university’s programmes, whose durations range between two and three years, combine practical laboratory work with classroom learning. Students often gain industry-relevant skills during the programme.

Delta State University

HND holders can pursue degree programmes in business administration, sciences, arts, and education at Delta State University. Photo: @DELSUINFO on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Delta State University offers flexible top-up programmes for HND holders in business administration, sciences, arts, and education. Students attend weekend and holiday lectures, making the programme convenient for working professionals. The institution also provides affordable tuition compared to some private universities.

Rivers State University

Rivers State University's flexible learning system is convenient for working-class learners. Photo: @rsunkpolu on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Rivers State University is especially popular among engineering and environmental science students. Students from the oil and gas industry frequently enrol because of the university’s strong technical reputation. Flexible learning systems support working-class candidates.

Kwara State University

Kwara State University conversion programmes usually take approximately three years to complete. Photo: @KwasuUpdate on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

KWASU provides HND-to-BSc conversion opportunities through external and part-time study programmes. The university is considered one of the more affordable options in Nigeria. Courses are available in sciences, management sciences, and social sciences. Students usually complete the programme within two academic sessions.

Igbinedion University

Igbinedion University conversion programmes include administration, engineering, sciences, and social sciences. Photo: @igbinedionuniversity on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Igbinedion University offers private-sector-based HND conversion programmes for candidates seeking modern learning facilities and flexible academic systems. Students can study administration, engineering, sciences, and social sciences. The programme generally runs for four semesters.

General admission requirements for HND-to-BSc programmes

Universities in Nigeria usually have similar admission requirements for HND-to-BSc conversion programmes. Below are the general requirements for top-up programmes for HND holders.

HND certificate from a recognised institution

Minimum of lower credit

Five O-Level credits, including English Language and Mathematics

NYSC discharge or exemption certificate

Academic transcripts

Birth certificate and passport photographs

Can I convert my HND to a bachelor's degree?

Many universities in Nigeria offer HND-to-BSc conversion programmes that allow polytechnic graduates to upgrade to bachelor’s degrees within one to three years. Candidates usually need an HND with at least a lower credit and relevant O-level qualifications.

Is an HND equivalent to a degree?

An HND is a recognised higher education qualification, but it is generally not considered fully equivalent to a BSc degree in Nigeria, especially for employment and postgraduate admission purposes.

Which one is better, HND or BSc?

A BSc is often considered better for career advancement and postgraduate studies, while an HND is more practical and skill-focused. Many employers in Nigeria prefer BSc holders for managerial and administrative roles.

Does LASU do conversion from HND to BSc?

Lagos State University offers HND-to-BSc conversion programmes through its School of Part-Time Studies with flexible weekend and part-time learning options.

Does UNILAG convert HND to BSc?

The University of Lagos runs HND-to-BSc conversion programmes through its Distance Learning Institute for courses such as accounting, economics, and business administration.

Can I convert my HND to a BSc at OAU?

Obafemi Awolowo University offers continuing education and part-time programmes that allow HND holders to upgrade to BSc degrees in selected disciplines.

Universities in Nigeria that convert HND to BSc provide valuable opportunities for polytechnic graduates seeking academic advancement. These top-up programmes help students improve their qualifications, career prospects, and chances of pursuing postgraduate studies. HND-to-BSc conversion programmes remain a popular pathway for many Nigerians.

Legit.ng recently published a compilation of the best courses to study in 2026/2027. Choosing the right course can lead to stable employment, career growth, and long-term fulfilment. Before selecting a course for undergraduate studies, students are encouraged to consider their interests, conduct proper research, and seek guidance from professionals.

Some of the best courses to study globally include engineering, information technology, finance, nursing, and economics. These programmes remain highly sought after because of their strong demand in the job market and their significant contribution to economic growth. Learn more about these courses, their career prospects, and admission requirements.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng