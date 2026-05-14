Kefas Wungak Ropshik has officially entered the Plateau State governorship race for the 2027 elections

Ropshik emphasised his commitment to sustainable growth and empowerment for Plateau's youth and women

The gubernatorial hopeful explained that his vision is centred on economic productivity and innovation, with a focus on driving development

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, the race for the Plateau state governorship election gathered fresh momentum on Monday, May 11, 2026, as Kefas Wungak Ropshik formally submitted his governorship nomination forms at the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

As reported by The Guardian, the submission officially marks Ropshik’s entry into the governorship contest, a development political observers believe could reshape Plateau’s political landscape ahead of the elections.

Kefas Wungak Ropshik submits governorship nomination forms at the PDP headquarters in Abuja ahead of the 2027 Plateau state election.

Source: Original

The Punch also noted the development.

Ropshik, popularly known as Kefiano, arrived at the PDP secretariat alongside members of his campaign council, political associates, youth supporters, and party loyalists who turned out in large numbers to demonstrate solidarity and confidence in his leadership vision for the state.

As part of the visit, the governorship aspirant also met with the factional PDP national chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, during which discussions focused on party cohesion, democratic inclusion, and the future direction of governance in Plateau state.

Addressing journalists shortly after submitting the forms, Ropshik said his aspiration is rooted in service, competence, and a determination to provide purposeful leadership for the people.

He stated:

“My ambition is not driven by politics for its own sake. It is driven by responsibility, by experience, and by the conviction that Plateau deserves leadership that understands sacrifice, development, and the true meaning of service."

Ropshik added:

“There is an old wisdom that says, if a man offers you a gift, first look at what he is wearing to know whether he can truly afford what he seeks to give. In the same way, when anyone offers to lead a people, it is only right to examine how they have built their own life, their character, their enterprise, and their capacity before entrusting them with the destiny of a state. Leadership is not what is proclaimed; leadership is what is proven."

Ropshik emphasises people-centred leadership

Furthermore, he stressed that the movement behind his governorship ambition is fundamentally about the people and their collective future.

He added:

“Today was not about a form, nor about a personal milestone, it was, above all, about the people of Plateau. Every decision, every sacrifice, and every aspiration in this journey is centred on building a Plateau where opportunity is abundant, enterprise is nurtured, and every citizen has the dignity to thrive."

A social media post confirming Ropshik’s submission of his PDP governorship nomination forms can be viewed below on X:

Supporters at Wadata Plaza also praised Ropshik's leadership philosophy, noting that his emphasis on accountability, economic empowerment, and people-oriented governance has inspired growing confidence in his candidacy.

With the successful completion of the nomination process, political analysts believe Ropshik’s campaign has entered a decisive phase ahead of the party primaries, as consultations and statewide engagements continue to gain momentum.

Many of his supporters maintain that his governorship ambition represents more than a political contest, describing it as a people-driven movement committed to building a united, peaceful, and economically prosperous Plateau state.

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Source: Legit.ng