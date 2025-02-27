The 2025 edition of the Trace Award has taken place, and it saw some Nigerians winning big at the event

Rema, Ayra Starr, Dbanj, Mercy Chinwo and other Nigerian artistes shined at the award ceremony

D'banj received the Lifetime Achievement Award, while Rema and Mercy Chinwo won Album of the Year and Best Gospel Music respectively

The TRACE Award 2025 took place at the Mora Resort in Zanzibar, Tanzania, on February 26, as many artistes emerged winners across different categories.

The event highlighted the wealth and diversity of music and also showcased genres such as Afrobeats, dancehall, hip-hop, Afropop, and more.

Artists from over 30 countries competed in 24 categories, showing incredible talent and creativity that continued to shape the global music scene.

The likes of Divine Ikubor, Mercy Chinwo, Ayra Starr, Dbanj made Nigeria proud by winning gongs at different categories of the award.

Who won what at Trace award 2025?

Singer Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, won in more than one category. He won the Album of the year, Best Music Video, and the Best Male Artist.

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as Dbanj, also won a Lifetime Achievement Award while Mercy Chinwo won the Best Gospel Music.

Recall that newly married singer, Juma Jux and his wife, Priscilla, turned up for the award dressed in gorgeous garbs.

The first edition of the Trace Award took place in 2023 with Burna Boy, Davido and other bagging various nominations.

Song of the Year

Winner: Titom & Yuppe – ‘Tshwala Bam’ (South Africa)

Tyla – ‘Jump’ (South Africa)

Tyler ICU – ‘Mnike’ (South Africa)

Tamsir x Team Paiya – ‘Coup du Marteau’ (Ivory Coast)

Asake & Travis Scott – ‘Active’ (Nigeria)

Tems – ‘Love Me Jeje’ (Nigeria)

Burna Boy – ‘Higher’ (Nigeria)

Rema & Shallipopi – ‘Benin Boys’ (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz – ‘Komasawa’ (Tanzania)

Album of the Year

Winner: Rema – Heis (Nigeria)

Burna Boy – I Told Them (Nigeria)

Asake – Lungu Boy (Nigeria)

Josey – Vibration Universelle (Ivory Coast)

Amaarae – Fountain Baby (Ghana)

King Promise – True To Self (Ghana)

Stonebwoy – 5th Dimension (Ghana)

Toofan – Stamina (Togo)

Best Collaboration

Winner: Tamsir & Team Paiya – ‘Coup du Marteau’ (Ivory Coast)

Titom & Yuppe & Burna Boy – ‘Tshwala Bam’ (Remix) (South Africa/Nigeria)

Neyna & MC Acondize – ‘Nu Ka Sta Para’ (Cape Verde)

Kocee ft. Patoranking – ‘Credit Alert’ (Cameroon/Nigeria)

Asake & Wizkid – ‘MMS’ (Nigeria)

Rema & Shallipopi – ‘Benin Boys’ (Nigeria)

Odumodublvck & Black Sherif – ‘Woto Woto Seasoning’ (Ghana)

Best Music Video

Winner: Meji Alabi – Rema ‘DND’ (Nigeria)

TG Omori – Kizz Daniel & Davido ‘Twe Twe’ (Nigeria)

Director Folex – Zuchu feat Innoss’ B ‘Nani’ (Remix) (Tanzania/DRC)

Nabil Elderkin – Tyla ‘Jump’ (South Africa)

Kmane – Ayra Starr ‘Commas’ (Nigeria)

Seoute Emmanuel – Toofan ‘C Pas Normal’ (Togo)

Ach’B – Innoss’ B ‘Sete’ (DRC)

Edgar Esteves – Asake & Wizkid ‘MMS’ (Nigeria)

Best Dancer

Winner: Makhadzi (South Africa)

Ikorodu Boys (Nigeria)

Dancegod Lloyd (Ghana)

Incredible Zigi (Ghana)

Kamo Mphela (South Africa)

Telminho (Angola)

Ordinateur (Ivory Coast)

Issac Kalonji (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Best DJ

Winner: DJ Moh Green – ‘Kelele’ (Algeria)

Tyler ICU – ‘Mnike’ (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles – ‘Wadibusa’ (South Africa)

DJ Tunez – ‘Apala Disco Remix’ (Nigeria)

DJ Nelasta – ‘Eros’ (Angola)

DJ Spinall ft. Tyla & Omah Lay – ‘One Call’ (Nigeria)

DJ Neptune ft. Qing Madi – ‘Honest’ (Nigeria)

DJ Maphorisa – ‘Mnike’ (South Africa)

Kabza De Small – ‘Imithandazo’ (South Africa)

Best Hip Hop Artist (sponsored by Hot 97)

Winner: Didi B (Ivory Coast)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Odumodublvck (Nigeria)

Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Young Lunya (Tanzania)

Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)

Pan-African Awards

Best Global African Artist

Winner: Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Tyla (South Africa)

Tyler ICU (South Africa)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Asake (Nigeria/USA)

Rema (Nigeria)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Best Male Artist

Winner: Rema (Nigeria)

Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)

Fally Ipupa (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Asake (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Stonebwoy (Ghana)

Best Female Artist

Winner: Tyla (South Africa)

Makhadzi (South Africa)

Chelsea Dinorath (Angola)

Josey (Ivory Coast)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

Best Live Performance

Winner: Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Ayra Starr – 21: The World Tour (Nigeria)

Burna Boy – I Told Them (Nigeria)

Tyla (South Africa)

Yemi Alade – African Rebel Tour (Nigeria)

Didi B – Mojo Trone Tour (Ivory Coast)

Diamond Platnumz – Wasafi Festival (Tanzania)

Best Producer

Winner: P.Priime – ‘MMS’ (Nigeria)

Kelvin Momo – ‘Sewe’ (South Africa)

DJ Maphorisa – ‘Mnike’ (South Africa)

Tam Sir – ‘Coup du Marteau’ (Ivory Coast)

Sarz – ‘Happiness’ (Nigeria)

Jae 5 – ‘Perfect Combi’ (Ghana)

KDDO – ‘For Certain’ (Party Next Door) (Nigeria)

London – ‘Ozeba’ (Nigeria)

Kabza De Small – ‘Imithandazo’ (South Africa)

Best Gospel Artist

Winner: Mercy Chinwo (Nigeria)

Spirit of Praise 10 (South Africa)

KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)

Ada Ehi (Nigeria)

Bella Kombo (Tanzania)

Israël Mbonyi (Rwanda)

Regional Awards

Best Artist Eastern Africa

Winner: Bien (Kenya)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Joshua Baraka (Uganda)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

Rophnan (Ethiopia)

Marioo (Tanzania)

Zuchu (Tanzania)

Nandy (Tanzania)

Best Artist (Western Africa Anglophone)

Winner: Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Seyi Vibez (Nigeria)

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)

Chike (Nigeria)

Simi (Nigeria)

KiDi (Ghana)

Best Artist (Southern Africa)

Winner: Tyler ICU (South Africa)

Titom & Yuppe (South Africa)

De Mthuda (South Africa)

Inkabi Zezwe (South Africa)

Dlala Thukzin (South Africa)

Tyla (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (South Africa)

Best Artist Francophone Africa

Winner: Josey (Ivory Coast)

Didi B (Ivory Coast)

Tidiane Mario (Congo)

Gaz Mawete (Democratic Republic of Congo)

Wally B. Seck (Senegal)

PhillBill (Cameroon)

Best Artist (Lusophone Africa)

Winner: Chelsea Dinorath (Angola)

Calema (São Tomé and Príncipe)

Landrick (Angola)

Twenty Fingers (Mozambique)

Mr. Bow (Mozambique)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Best Artist (Tanzania)

Winner: Nandy (Tanzania)

Mbosso (Zanzibar)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Zuchu (Zanzibar)

Marioo (Tanzania)

Alikiba (Tanzania)

Jux (Tanzania)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

International and Diaspora Awards

Best Artist (Europe)

Winner: Joe Dwet File (France/Haiti)

Central Cee (United Kingdom)

Kalash (France/Martinique)

Darkoo (United Kingdom)

Jungeli (France)

Franglish (France)

Aya Nakamura (France/Mali)

Best Artist (Brazil)

Winner: Duquesa (Brazil)

Racionais MC’s (Brazil)

MC IG (Brazil)

Péricles (Brazil)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Best Artist (Caribbean)

Winner: Lea Churro (Reunion Island)

Venssy (French Guiana)

Mathieu White (Guadeloupe)

Meryl (Martinique)

Nesly (French Guiana)

Shenseea (Jamaica)

Kenny Haiti (Haiti)

Best Artist (Indian Ocean)

Winner: Barth (Reunion)

Goulam (Comoros)

PLL (Reunion)

Kalipsxau (Reunion)

Léa Churros (Reunion)

Jamily Jeanne (Mauritius)

Lifetime Achievement Award

D’Banj

