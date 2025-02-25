Burna Boy’s Mother Nominated for Manager of the Year at 2025 MusicWeek Awards
- Burna Boy's mother and manager Bose Ogulu made it to the MusicWeek Awards nomination list
- Burna Boy's mother was nominated alongside counterparts across the world in the Best Manager of the Year category
- The news about Burna Boy's mother's nomination has stirred excitement among the singer's fanbase as they anticipate her victory
Bose Ogulu, mother and manager to singer Damini Ogulu Burna Boy has been recognised for her efforts in not just the Grammy Award winner's growth but also her role in the Spaceship Collective.
This comes as Burna Boy's mother was nominated for Best Manager of the Year at the MusicWeek Awards for 2025.
The MusicWeek Awards presentation is scheduled to take place at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London on May 8.
This is not the first time, Burna Boy’s mum will be bagging an international recognition.
In 2022, the singer's mother was awarded the Manager Of The Year at the Artist & Manager Awards in London.
The highlight of the event was when Ogulu was presented with the awards by her son, Burna Boy in the company of Sheniece Charway, artist relations manager at YouTube Music.
See other nominees in MusicWeek Awards' Best Manager of the Year category:
Alistair Goldsmith, Prof Jonathan Shalit OBE & Ade Shonubi – Chosen Music/FlyStr8
Bose Ogulu – Spaceship Collective
David Bianchi, Hannah Browne, Rebecca Dixon, Joseph Etchells, George Shepherd & Sheena Welch – Various Artists Management
Neil Hughes & Charlotte Malecki – Tileyard Music
Paul McDonald and Ryan Lofthouse – Closer Artists
Peter Loraine, Adam Klein & Sarah Jackson – Fascination Management
Sam Eldridge, Roy Eldridge and Kate Hardwick – UROK Management
Sophie Kennard & Becci Abbott Black – Frame Artists
Tony Beard & Liv Plunket – Tap Music
Trenton Harrison-Lewis, Daniel Tuffin & Akosua Scantlebury – Ghetts
Twiggy Rowley & Sam Pringle – Project Gold
Wes Banton – D-Block Europe
Fans anticipate Burna Boy's mum's win
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many of Burna Boy's fans and supporters shared how they were rooting for his mum to bag the award.
Read some of their reactions below:
Vincentani360 said:
"God abeg make she carry am that woman too dey try abeg."
AbiodunAgb60522 reacted:
"Well deserved. But she should manage other talents. She's an asset to Afrobeats and Nigeria more than her son sef."
Raheem194160982 said:
"Asaka manager no Dey der ? Davido manager."
chiamakamaureen4 reacted:
"They should just hand over the award to her jejely😍😍 my woman."
vigra_inc commented:
"Well we now see why no one is touching your son’s boot 🥾 when it comes to music in Nigeria 🇳🇬."
the_illuminati_o reacted:
"Dem nor Dey ever see papa for all this kind things oo."
bebelacruz_:
"Give it to Mama Burna."
Burna Boy's mother meets France president
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy's mother linked up with one of the world leaders, the president of France, Emmanuel Macron, on January 23, 2025, in Paris.
In a clip, Burna Boy's mum and the president were seen having what looked like a great conversation as they were all smiles at the Le Gala des Pièces in Paris.
"She is living the good life through her Son... Supercool," a fan said.
