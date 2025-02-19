A Magistrate court in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, has ordered the remand of Abdulrahman Bello, the acclaimed Islamic cleric, who was alleged to have murdered Adefalu Hafsat Yetunde

Abdulrahman Bello, the acclaimed Islamic cleric, who was alleged to have murdered Adefalu Hafsat Yetunde, a final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, has been remanded at the Oke Kura Correctional Centre, Ilorin.

Bello, whose no counsel represented at the court, was remanded with other suspects who are Suleiman Muhyideen ‘M’, 28 YRS, Ahmed Abdulwasiu ‘M’, 41 YRS, Jamiu Uthman ‘M’, 29 YRS, Andulrahmon Jamiu and others at large.

The charges against Kwara student killer

According to Vanguard, the suspects were accused of a three-count charge bordering on armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, possession of human parts and culpable h0micide.

The charges levelled against them contravened section 1(2) of robbery and firearms (special provision) Act CAP R11 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, sections 97, 221 of the penal code law, and section 2 of Kwara state (prohibition law) of dealing in human parts Law 4 of 2018.

What FIR report said about Kwara student killer

The First Information Report (FIR) explained that Abdulrahman Bello allegedly committed the crime with others who have been accused as accomplices.

The charge sheet reads in part:

“During the investigation at the State CID, Ilorin you, Abdulrahman Bello ‘male’ indicted and confessed to having done the act with the consent and knowledge of the following persons; Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhyideen, Jamiu Uthman and Abdulrahman Jamiu all ‘male’, who were all into the same occultic group and that led to their arrest.

“Investigation conducted at the State CID, Ilorin revealed that you Abdulrahman Bello, Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhyideen, Jamiu Uthman, Abdulrahman Jamiu all ‘male’ and others at large, criminally conspired together in killing of the victim for ritual purposes and equally robbed her of her jewellery and other valuables."

Who are the ritualists in Ilorin, Kwara?

The State CID said further investigation conducted revealed that the suspects are the syndicate that has been responsible for the killings of unsuspecting Kwara residents for ritual purposes.

No counsel represented the suspects who were arraigned with five counts of suspects. Magistrate Sanusi B. Mohammed, who presided over the case, subsequently ordered the remand of the suspects at the Correctional Centre in Okekura and adjourned the case till March 6, 2025.

