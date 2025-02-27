Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux turned up for the 2025 edition of Trace Awards looking fabulous

Priscilla rocked a show-stopping outfit that had a covering around her head while Juma Jux wore a two-piece suit

Many social media users were impressed with how Juma Jux showed affection for Priscilla, and they prayed for the couple

Influencer Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux gave their fans some couple goals as they turned up for the Trace Awards 2025.

The award show was held on February 26 in Zanzibar, and Priscy, as the daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo is fondly called, slayed in a scintillating dress with extra fabric to cover her hair.

Her husband, a Tanzanian singer, did not disappoint in his look. He wore a gleaming two-piece suit that made him a cynosure of eyes.

Fans hail Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux

Fans of the couple were impressed with their looks at the Trace Awards. In a video, Juma adjusted the hem of Priscy's dress on the floor before they posed for pictures.

Some people noticed how Juma showed affection for his wife and they prayed that their union would last.

Watch Priscy and Juma's video below:

Reactions to Priscilla and Juma Jux at Trace Awards

Legit.ng has compiled the comments as Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux turned up for the Tace Awards below:

@sublimebeauty_palace comment

"See the way he helped us style Priscilla cloth on the red carpet in a demure way."

@dr_chidominica stated:

"This thing just be like say Nigeria send representative go Tanzania and she dey rep us well, show them how fashion is done baby girl."

@ya.ba.gi noted:

"Girl weh her mama deh always killing it when it comes to red carpet priscy knew the assignment. She fi.nished work tonight na only she dressed international."

@sarah.eselove said:

"She is just scattering everywhere."

@mummygiohusseinvblog stated:

"This marriage will last bidnillah."

@p0sh_official_ stated:

"This is what they call right choice."

@temifunmi_t3 reacted:

"Priscy u will keep smiling. Amen button pls."

@ewatomilola_beaut commented:

"Love love you both. I can imagine the feelings of fulfilment in the heart of @iyaboojofespris after watching this video."

@ademitide_mi stated:

"Priscy made the right choice fr. They look good together. I just had to comment again."

@deolajoee noted:

"Proud of you Mr & Mrs Mkambala. This union is forever blessed, forever love, forever togetherness. You are such an amazing role models and inspiration for young people. Jux is so loving."

Trace Awards: Juma Jux and D'banj meet

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tanzanian singer Juma Jux linked up with his Nigerian counterpart D'banj at the Trace Awards 2025 held in Zanzibar.

It was previously reported that Juma Jux and his beautiful wife Priscilla Ojo arrived at the event and thrilled fans with their romance.

An exciting clip has, however, surfaced online where the men linked up, capturing D'banj's beautiful message to Jux.

