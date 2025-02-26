American couple John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen recently visited Nigeria for Global Citizen’s Move Afrika tour

Clips from John Legend's performance in Lagos have also emerged on social media; Nigerian star Simi also performed at the event

As clips from John Legend hit social media, many Nigerians have been sharing their reactions to the singer's unexpected visit

American singer and songwriter John Legend was among the prominent figures who graced the Global Citizen’s Move Afrika tour in Lagos, Nigeria on Tuesday, February 25.

The event hosted by popular media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu also featured performances from Simi and DJ Consequence.

However, John Legend's unexpected visit to Lagos, Nigeria alongside his wife and model Chrissy Teigen was the highlight of the event as he gave the sold-out Lagos show an incredible headline performance.

John Legend performed some of his hits, including ‘Ordinary People’, ‘PDA’, ‘Green Light’, ‘All of Me’ and ‘Refuge’ and was also joined on stage by Simi.

“It’s been too long, I’ve missed you all,” John Legend said. “We’re thankful to Global Citizen and Move Afrika for bringing us back here. We belong together, Lagos. I’m so happy we’re together tonight.”

According to Hugh Evans, Co-Founder & CEO of Global Citizen, the 2025 Move Afrika tour is a major step in the direction of establishing the pan-continental music touring circuit that both international and local artists will leverage for years to come.

Watch clips from John Legend's performance in Lagos below:

See another video from the Global Citizen’s Move Afrika tour in Lagos before John Legend's performance:

See the pictures John Legend shared below:

In related news, Legit.ng that Burna Boy and John Legend stood tall at Paris La Défense Arena.

It was a musical and charity event which had Aya Nakamura, Jose Alvaro Balvin, aka J Balvin, Katy Perry, Jung Ho-seok, aka J-Hope, and Gautier Capuçon, among others, in attendance.

Reactions trail John Legend's visit to Nigeria

Several Nigerians took to social media to express their surprise about the legendary singer's unexpected visit to Nigeria. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

Toriaforall said:

"What do yo mean by John Legend was in Nigeria As in Lagos."

imousemen asked

"Was John Legend in Nigeria?"

Feyisparkles wrote:

"John legend is coming to Nigeria and will be performing. Tix prices want to take my life."

BoyOfficial9 said:

"John Legend doing in his thing in the motherland Lagos Nigeria."

