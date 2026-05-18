EFCC orders apology to UUTH medical staff and NMA over May 12 incident involving its operatives

Chairman Ola Olukoyede directs a full investigation and promises disciplinary action against erring officers

EFCC seeks continued collaboration with medical professionals while reaffirming its commitment to its anti-corruption mandate

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has addressed the controversy surrounding the recent incident involving its operatives and staff of the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH), directing that an official apology be issued to those affected.

The Commission’s Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, issued the directive following a preliminary review of the events that occurred on Tuesday, May 12, at the hospital.

EFCC Breaks Silence on UUTH Incident, Sends Direct Message to Ekpe, NMA

Source: Facebook

He specifically ordered that an apology be extended to Professor Eyo Ekpe, Deputy Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee at UUTH, as well as members of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

EFCC expresses regret over the incident

Olukoyede acknowledged the importance of maintaining professionalism in all EFCC operations and expressed regret over the discomfort caused to hospital staff and members of the public during the incident.

“While acknowledging that the wellbeing of Nigerians is at the core of the Commission’s mandate, he expressed regret at the discomfort the unfortunate episode caused staff of the hospital and members of the public,” the statement noted.

EFCC orders full investigation into incthe dent

The anti-graft agency confirmed that a comprehensive investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding the encounter between its personnel and hospital staff.

It further stated that any officer found culpable after the inquiry would face internal disciplinary procedures in line with established rules.

The Commission stressed its commitment to accountability and professional conduct within its ranks.

EFCC seeks collaboration with medical professionals

Olukoyede also reiterated the Commission’s readiness to strengthen cooperation with key stakeholders, including medical professionals, to avoid a repeat of similar incidents in the future.

He, however, maintained that the incident would not distract the agency from its statutory responsibilities across the country.

The EFCC chairman called on the Nigerian Medical Association and other professional bodies to continue supporting the agency in its anti-corruption mandate.

He urged understanding from stakeholders, noting that collaboration remains essential in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

EFCC arraigns bank MD over alleged N19m fraud

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the Managing Director of Viscount Microfinance Bank, Blessing Gozi-Anyaokei, before the Federal High Court in Maitama, Abuja, over alleged fraudulent conversion of investment funds.

The case was heard on Tuesday, 12 May 2025, before Justice Y. Halilu, where she faced a two-count charge bordering on alleged illegal conversion and obtaining money under false pretence.

According to the EFCC, the defendant allegedly received funds from one Ernest Terkula Jor in 2022 for investment purposes but is accused of diverting the money for personal use.

Source: Legit.ng