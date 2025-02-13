The Headies Awards organisers have announced the nominees and categories for the 17th edition of the award

Singer Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, topped the list of nominees with 9 categories

His colleagues Asake, Ayra Starr, and Odumodu Blvck, among others also have multiple categories, and the possibility of a win

The 2025 Headies Awards nominations have been released and singer Divine Ikubor, also known as Rema, has the most nominations.

He has been slotted in nine categories followed by his colleague Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, with eight nominations.

Odumodu Blvck and Ayra Starr have the same number of nominations followed by David Adeleke, aka Davido, Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, Ahmed Ololade aka Asake, and Crown Uzama, aka Shallipopi with six nominations equally.

17th Headies Awards nominations

According to the Headies organisers, artistes whose songs were released between April 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024, were the ones who made the nomination list.

The list was released on Wednesday, February 12, and the award will be held on April 5, 2025.

Reactions to 17th Headies nomination list

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions as the 2025 edition of the Headies Awards was announced on Wednesday, February 12.

@chinwezemoses commented:

"Davido your time is now. Next rated."

@a.o.g_03 reacted:

"Rema- We nor dey talk too much for the industry e dey play e dey show na him we dey do."

@vreal440 said:

"Naaah, check the list, it is for the New Generation."

@iamjuninoo reacted:

"Spot the difference network Ayra star and Tems."

@01_playmaker said:

"No forget oo, in be your set oo. Baba know wetin hen dey talk.. Na new cats full here."

@liteboy_general12 noted:

"No forget I no be your set o. Wizkid was right."

@big.brother.update1 reacted:

"Unfortunately the headies is not a big deal to these guys again … correct me if I’m wrong."

@bafemiplus commented:

"@big.brother.update1 No big deal? We are the only people that love to judge ourselves with foreign validation. The Grammy award is not our own. Nobody would respect us until we build and cherish our musical structures."

@enochpablo123 said:

"Omo dis people Dey pour spits for Davido face disrespect for real."

jstarwrlld reacted:

"Omo so OBO Dey this list. New cats indeed."

Raheem Okoya speaks about the Headies Awards

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian musician and billionaire’s son Raheem Okoya had reacted to not bagging a Headies Award nomination.

The Headies Awards released their nomination list on February 12, 2025, and it stirred mixed feelings among Nigerians, including Raheem.

Raheem Okoya’s condemnation of the award platform was met with a series of reactions after his post went viral.

