Singer Rema has been sighted entertaining the Oba of Benin when he visited his palace ahead of his Home Coming Concert

The singer had jetted to Benin and received a royal welcome as he prepares for his concert at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City

In the video, he greeted the king and said he wanted to tease him with a song people were familiar with

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, professionally known as Rema, has warmed hearts as he prepared for his Home Coming Concert in Benin.

Legit.ng had reported that Rema had travelled in a private jet for his concert, taking place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Rema performs at Oba of Benin's palace. Photo credit @crownprinceofbeninkingdom

Source: Instagram

In a video making the round, he was seen singing for the Oba of Benin at his palace. He greeted the king and said that he wanted to sing one of the songs people were familiar with.

He sang 'Baby Calm Down' to the delight of all the guests present at the palace.

Ladies go gaga for Rema

The clip also captured the reactions of ladies at the palace as Rema stated singing. They all leaped for joy and sang with the music act, who loves smoking.

At a point, one of the ladies went to the Ozeba crooner, and he gave her a handshake.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Rema's performance

Netizens reacted to the video of Rema performing for the Oba. Here are some of the comments below:

@yolanged:

"Welcome home Rema.'

@adex_2223:

"Bad guy! One princess down."

@22thug__xx:

"Love from home is the greatest."

@edith_aseye:

"Be like Oba will give him one of his daughters oo."

@lucytollz:

"Omoh Benin people too respect their king ooo low key them suppose jump and loud pass like this."

@therealorchman:

"Thank God he did not say Oba calm down o."

@rhodaofficial_:

"Beautiful to see young man doin so well for himself ."

@kelvin_jay_a:

"As una embrace una pikin is the best. You can see how Yoruba embrace there own supper star."

@realhr___:

"Son of the soil."

@igwe__alexander:

"See wetin una dey sing for the Palace of Benin not even a Christian song to welcome him rather than allowing him to sing such song for the King."

