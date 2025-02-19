Ayra Starr has, again, put Nigeria on the global map as she broke the jinx to emerge as the first black woman to win the MOBO awards in 16 years

The Mavin Records signee won the award for Best International Act at this year’s MOBO Awards

This new feat is being celebrated across social media and the Nigerian entertainment space in general

Nigerian social media users and fans of Ayra Starr are in high spirits following news of Ayra Starr making history as the first woman in 16 years to win Best African Music Act at the 2025 MOBO Awards.

Her feat breaks the 16-year jinx as many female acts from Africa have been snubbed by this award. The Afro-pop singer was in the same categories as South African Pop-piano superstar Tyla, American artists Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion, and two-time Grammy winner Tems.

Ayra Starr makes history at the 2025 MOBO awards. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

The "music of Black origins” awards took place in Newcastle and was a star-studded one. With her newest achievement, Ayra Starr (2025) joins Wizkid (2017, 2021) and Burna Boy (2020, 2022) as the only Nigerian artists to have won the MOBO Award for Best International Act.

Watch Ayra on the red carpet here:

Nigerians celebrate Ayra Starr's win

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@deo_isgod said:

"Record breaker."

@neneisnene1 said:

"She is confident❤️."

@always_wyn97 said:

"The way America music industry is pushing TYLA but not Ayra is wild…"

@lavivzika_ent said:

"Congratulations Ayra 👏. Nigerians are super Talented, another day to remind yourself not to give up on your dreams, they will become a reality, don't just give up."

@theycloneemwanta said:

"Our girls are making us proud."

@ugoawa_ig reacted:

"Who ever advices Ayra Starr to maintain this hairdo, that person deserves a lifetime award. She now looks like the lady of her dreams that the world would never have enough of."

@chibarbie_dolle:

"She looks classy when she covers up ,she should do that more often."

@bigsplendour1:

"What is she singing? devil is just using her to market nakedness to the younger generation."

@men_like_bunch said:

"Ayra Starr well deserved she has been so hard working. Plenty love ❤️and kisses 😘 to you super woman."

@wonu_oyinlola reacted:

"Congrats Ayra. Well deserved award."

