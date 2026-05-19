Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, Sandra, has continued to defend herself after she was dragged for allegedly cheating with singer Chike while still married

In a series of posts on her Instagram Story, she shared pictures and video evidence alleging that Frank Edoho cheated on and abused her domestically

Fans were taken aback after seeing the evidence and chats she shared about Edoho and his alleged behaviour

Sandra Onyenucheya, the ex-wife of Frank Edoho, has made another post on her Instagram story about what she allegedly suffered in her marriage to the media consultant.

The estranged couple has been trending for a couple of days over the crisis in their marriage after singer Chike was accused of being the one who crashed the union.

Reactions as Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, Sandra, spills messy details with evidence, accuse him of domestic violence. Photo credit@frankedoho/@vivbell_design/@officialchike

Source: Instagram

In a series of posts on her Instagram story, she alleged that Edoho had been abusing her domestically while they were together.

According to her, she was constantly traumatised and physically abused. She shared pictures of bruises and black spots she said she had after she was allegedly beaten by Edoho. She also claimed she has videos, but did not share them in her post.

Sandra Onyenucheya shares more allegations

In her post, the mother of two alleged that she had her husband’s password for over three months and that he was involved in affairs with different women, including someone he jogs with every morning.

Frank Edoho and his ex-wife, Sandra continues to trend over messy marriage. Photo credit@vivabella_design

Source: Instagram

She also claimed that he once declined to jog with her, saying it often ended in quarrels. Sandra further alleged that she had access to his bank statements and computer password, where she saw payments allegedly made for hookups, call girls, and other side relationships. She also shared receipts of hotel payments and other transactions to back up her claims.

Frank Edoho’s ex-wife shares more details

She also accused him of sharing her personal video and lamented about her, and added that she was paying for a Range Rover he allegedly bought.

Sandra further named people she claimed Edoho dated, including call girls, and shared videos and pictures of some of them. She also posted chats she said pointed to infidelity in the marriage. She noted that she had been labelled with derogatory names, which she said prompted her decision to speak out.

Recall that an old video of Katherine Obiang, Frank Edoho’s ex-wife, speaking about domestic violence in marriage also surfaced online.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Sandra's post

Here are comments below:

@s0mmiie stated:

"Honestly, I’m not surprised by these allegations of physical abuse. There have also been previous claims of physical abuse by his first wife. He is a wild animal."

@barr.eseosa shared:

"If the marriage is not working, it’s better to leave than cheat. Ask your family to return the bride price and move on with your life. The same applies to men, if you no longer want your wife or you feel those baddies are better off then let her go instead of hurting her emotionally or physically. It’s not easy to walk away but it’s better than all this nonsense."

@nikki_actor wrote:

"We know you were faithful.. That's why we support you Queen."

@itisugochukwu said:

"Frank is not a victim, if you have married two women and still single, you ain’t a good man. Period."

@eyinjuoluwaa001 reacted:

"Somewhere deep down, I had been waiting for something related to physical abuse cause it is written all over the whole story. IT is well."

Frank Edoho's ex-wife shares cryptic post

Legit.ng had reported that Katherine Obiang, the first wife of Frank Edoho, had shared a post as she marked her birthday amid her ex-husband’s messy marriage crisis.

The media consultant had been trending over claims that his ex-wife, Sandra, and singer Chike are romantically involved.

What Katherine said about herself in the post sparked buzz among fans, who reacted to her message.

Source: Legit.ng