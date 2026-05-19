Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has sent a strong message to Bournemouth ahead of their clash against Manchester City.

The Citizens travel to the Vitality Stadium later today for a potentially title-defining Premier League encounter against the Cherries

A defeat for Manchester City would hand Arsenal a five-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has caused a major stir on social media after his remarks ahead of the Bournemouth and Manchester City games.

The Cherries will host the Citizens at Vitality Stadium later tonight in a match that is important for both teams.

Bournemouth are currently in sixth position with 55 points and on the verge of securing a UEFA Champions League spot or a place in another European tournament.

Bournemouth will host Manchester City in a Premier League match at Vitality Stadium on May 19. Photo by: Marc Atkins.

Source: Getty Images

On the other hand, Manchester City are eyeing their seventh title under Pep Guardiola after joining the Citizens in the 2016 season, per Sky Sports.

City finished in third place last season behind Liverpool and Arsenal, as they seek to settle for their ninth title.

Arteta throws weight behind Bournemouth

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has openly thrown his support behind Bournemouth ahead of their clash with Manchester City.

In a viral video shared on X, the Spanish tactician described the match as crucial to Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes.

Arteta also joked that he is the biggest supporter of Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola ahead of the decisive encounter. He said:

“The biggest ever of Andoni Iraola & all the players and all the supporters of Bournemouth. I think we all are, because we know what that means if they get a result for us tomorrow.”

Watch the video:

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's side lost 2-1 to the same Bournemouth at Emirates Stadium on April 11, with Alex Scott scoring the winning goal in the 73rd minute, per Sofascore.

Fans queue behind Arteta

Legit.ng compiled fans' reactions following Mikel Arteta's support. Read them below:

@iamleckzyte said:

"I like the way my gaffer didn’t shy away from it 😂… All week long Pep has been shouting “come on you irons”."

@dayygeee wrote:

"Ideally, no one can call him cringe for this because Pep shouted “Go Irons!!!” But I know rival fans will find a way where there seems to be no way."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sends a message to Bournemouth ahead of a crucial EPL clash against Manchester City. Photo by: Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

@theKenzoEri21 added:

"Its' a win-win situation. Their winning will bring us EPL Trophy and they will be playing European football next season. Whether it is UEL or UCL is depends on final matchweek."

Meanwhile, Arsenal defeated relegated Burnley at the Emirates Stadium to move five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

German international Kai Havertz scored the decisive goal in the first half, rising highest to head home a corner delivered by Bukayo Saka.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Arsenal beat Burnley to go five points clear at the top of the table.

Arsenal moved closer to the Premier League title, but Manchester City are not out, and retains about 15% chance of upsetting Arsenal to win the title.

Source: Legit.ng