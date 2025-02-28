Skit maker Kiekie premiered her talent game show Kiekie Unscripted Experience on Thursday, February 27, 2025, in Lagos

It was a fun-filled event that had many superstars in attendance including Funke Akindele, Deyemi Okanlawon, and Veekee James

The entertainers turned up in magnificent outfits and recreated the styles of their favourite celebrities

Many celebrities were in attendance as skit maker Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, professionally known as Kiekie, premiered her talent game show Kiekie Unscripted Experience.

The event was held at Filmhouse Cinemas, Lagos, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, and was hosted by media personality Nancy Isime, with the duo of Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Hawa Magaji holding down the red carpet.

It was an unforgettable evening of fun, games, and unpredictable moments that captured the essence of the show.

Kiekie mimicked the outfit of American singer Beyonce Knowles Carter while fashion designer Veekee James dressed like American preacher Sarah Jakes Roberts.

Celebs storm Kiekie's Unscripted Experience premiere

The notable personalities at the event included Funke Akindele, Kate Henshaw, Mercy Aigbe, Bisola Aiyeola, Timi Dakolo, Oladotun 'Do2dtun' Ojuolape, Adams ‘VJ Adams’ Ibrahim, Akah Nnani, and Hilda Baci.

Other celebrities in attendance were Toke Makinwa, Femi Adebayo, Lilian Afegbai, Anita Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, Erica Nweledim, and Maryam ‘Taaooma’ Apaokagi, among others.

What is Kiekie Unscripted Experience about?

The Kiekie Unscripted Experience brings a refreshing twist to the traditional talent game show format by combining humour, talent, and spontaneous challenges.

Contestants from diverse backgrounds would take to the stage to display their skills while also featuring thrilling celebrity-led games, with appearances from fan favourites like Broda Shaggi, Veekee James, Bisola Aiyeola, Hilda Baci, Nas Boi, Akah Nnani, and many more.

Reactions to Funke Akindele, Kiekie's outfits

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Kiekie and Funke Akindele's outfits below:

@zackstyling_luxury said:

"They say every celebrity has an alter ego… but Lafunky? You’re both the celebrity and the alter ego in one!”

@mheenarh_ reacted:

"It’s giving the Bosslady that you are."

@fyvourherself_themediagirl said:

"You don’t just see Funke Akindele, you experience her. I knew these pictures would eat just from the video, but this? This is power dressing on another level. The confidence, the aura, the statement Aunty, you redefine boss moves every time!"

@iamaduniade stated

"Nahhhhhh! She ain’t got nothing on you chileeeee."

@oloriadeee noted:

"Okurrr!!!!! Abeg make them leave this fashion thing for you."

@biodunstephen reacted:

"Yasssssssssd. .. choke'mmm, shine bright like the star that you Areeeee

Kiekie wears newspaper-themed outfit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kiekie was not only a lively person, but she also knew how to make her fans and colleagues talk about her.

The multiple award-winning skit maker has an incredible fashion sense that cannot be denied, and she proved it again with her newspaper-inspired outfit.

Her dress turned heads as many drooled over her, and she combined the attire with some classy accessories.

