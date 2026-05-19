José Mourinho is reportedly set for a sensational return to Real Madrid after the La Liga giants ended the season trophyless

The Portuguese manager openly admitted contact between his agent Jorge Mendes and Real Madrid

Los Blancos are seeking major changes after another disappointing season

José Mourinho appears set for one of the biggest managerial comebacks in European football after fresh reports linked him with a return to Real Madrid.

The veteran Portuguese tactician has emerged as the leading candidate to take over at the Santiago Bernabéu following a disappointing campaign that saw Madrid finish behind fierce rivals Barcelona and crash out of the UEFA Champions League earlier than expected.

Jose Mourinho arguing with Vincius and Mbappe in the UCL. Photo: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Source: Getty Images

Mourinho’s comments after Benfica’s latest league match further fuelled speculation about a dramatic second spell in Spain, with the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss admitting there had already been indirect contact involving his agent Jorge Mendes.

Mourinho agrees Real Madrid return

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho has verbally agreed to a two-year contract to return to Real Madrid, with the journalist claiming the coach will join the team after their last league game against Bilbao.

The report added that although the agreement has not yet been officially signed, both parties are understood to be close to finalising the deal.

that added Benfica are expected to receive around €7 million in compensation because Mourinho still has a contract with the Portuguese club until 2027.

The Portuguese manager himself addressed the growing rumours after Benfica’s victory over Estoril on Sunday.

“Starting Monday I’ll be able to talk about my future,” Mourinho said.

“It’s true that I haven’t spoken with Florentino or anyone in the structure. All of that is true. But I’m not stupid… and between the club and Jorge Mendes, there are contacts.”

Mourinho also explained that Benfica intentionally left a contractual pathway open that could allow him to leave this summer if he decided to do so.

“I have a contract for one more year; nobody forced Benfica to renew it,” he added.

“But by not renewing it, we kept this clause open for a few days, which gives me the possibility of leaving if I decide to do so.”

Mourinho’s first spell transformed Real Madrid

Mourinho first arrived at Real Madrid in 2010 with the difficult task of stopping Guardiola’s dominant Barcelona side.

His opening season proved challenging as Madrid suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat to Barcelona during one of the fiercest Clasico periods in football history.

However, Mourinho gradually rebuilt the club into serious contenders.

Jose Mourinho during his first spell as a Real Madrid coach. Photo: David R. Anchuelo

Source: Getty Images

He guided Real Madrid to Copa del Rey glory in 2011 before delivering a historic La Liga title in the 2011/12 campaign.

That Madrid team famously accumulated 100 points and scored 121 league goals, records that remain among the greatest achievements in Spanish football history.

Mourinho’s confrontational style, emotional touchline behaviour and intense rivalry with Guardiola made him one of the defining figures of that era.

Real Madrid desperate for fresh direction

Madrid’s decision to pursue Mourinho again reportedly stems from growing frustration after two consecutive seasons without a major trophy.

The Spanish giants currently sit 11 points behind Barcelona with one game remaining in La Liga.

They also suffered elimination at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals despite entering the tournament among the favourites.

Former defender Álvaro Arbeloa took charge earlier this year after the dismissal of Xabi Alonso, but reports suggest the club hierarchy now want a more experienced figure to stabilise the dressing room.

Club president Florentino Pérez recently called fresh presidential elections, adding further uncertainty around the timing of Mourinho’s official unveiling.

Mourinho’s journey across Europe

Since leaving Real Madrid in 2013, Mourinho has managed several major European clubs.

The Portuguese coach returned to Chelsea before later coaching Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, AS Roma, Fenerbahçe and Benfica.

Although questions have been raised about whether Mourinho can still dominate modern football tactically, his experience and winning mentality remain highly respected across Europe.

Benfica went unbeaten domestically this season but eventually finished third after drawing too many matches despite winning 23 league games.

Mbappé dispute highlighted Madrid tensions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kylian Mbappé publicly clashed with Arbeloa after Real Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo.

The French superstar was unhappy after being benched despite being fit and later claimed he had been informed he was now the club’s fourth-choice striker.

Arbeloa strongly denied the allegation, but the incident highlighted the growing tensions surrounding Madrid’s difficult campaign.

Source: Legit.ng