The nominations for the first Trace Music Awards 2023 are released, and Afrobeat artists from Nigeria dominate the list

According to the chairman and co-founder of Trace, Olivier Laouchez, the award show would recognise and celebrate African artists worldwide for their creativity

The awards would have nominees across 22 categories pulled from at least 30 countries in Africa, South America, the Caribbean and the Indian Ocean

Trace, the global powerhouse and Afro-centric music tastemaker, is set to hold its debut music award show as it releases its official list of nominees.

The music channel, during its nominee unveiling event, noted that the award show would celebrate the creativity and ingenuity of African artists, be they domiciled in Africa or the diaspora.

Photos of African artists nominated for the 2023 Trace Music Award. Photo credit: @tracenaija

Source: Instagram

According to the show's chairman and co-founder, Oliver Laouchez:

"African and African diaspora artists are extraordinarily creative and dynamic. They represent a massive cultural force and deserve more global recognition and celebration.

The Trace Awards’ nominations salute achievement and excellence from more than 150 performers, producers, DJs, writers, composers, directors, established artists and rising stars, and their management and labels."

The event will be held on October 21, 2023, in Kigali, Rwanda.

Nigerian artists dominated the nominees table consisting of over 40 nominations.

Afrobeat artists like Burna Boy, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Ayra Starr, Rema, Yemi Alade and Fireboy DML got multiple nominations.

The show, sponsored by Visit Rwanda and Martell, promises to be a fantastic ceremony.

List of some award categories

Best Male Artist

Asake (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Davido (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Didi B (Ivory Coast)

K.O (South Africa)

Rema (Nigeria)

Best Female Artist

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Josey (Ivory Coast)

Nadia Mukami (Kenya)

Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Viviane Chidid (Senegal)

Song of the Year

“BKBN” – Soraia Ramos (Cape Verde)

“People” – Libianca (Cameroon)

“Suavemente” – Soolking (France)

“Encre” – Emma’a (Gabon)

“Sugarcane” – Camidoh (Ghana)

“Last Last” – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

“Rush” – Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

“Calm Down” – Rema (Nigeria)

“Peru” – Fireboy DML (Nigeria) with Ed Sheeran (UK)

“Sete” – K.O (South Africa)

“Cough” – Kizz Daniel (Nigeria)

“MORTEL 06” – Innoss’B (Ivory Coast)

Best Music Video

“2 Sugar” – Wizkid (Nigeria) feat. Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

“Baddie” – Yemi Alade (Nigeria)

“Kpaflotage” – Suspect 95 (Ivory Coast)

“Loaded” – Tiwa Savage(Nigeria) & Asake (Nigeria)

“Ronda” – Blxckie (South Africa)

“Tombolo” – Kalash (Martinique)

Yatapita” – Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Best Newcomer

Azawi (Uganda)

Krys M (Cameroon)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Nissi (Nigeria)

Odumodublvck (Nigeria)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Roselyne Layo (Ivory Coast)

Best Collaboration

“Many Ways” – BNXN (Nigeria) with Wizkid (Nigeria)

“Mine” – Show Dem Camp (Nigeria) with Oxlade (Nigeria)

“Peru” – Fireboy DML (Nigeria) with Ed Sheeran (UK)

“Second Sermon” – Black Sherif (Ghana) with Burna Boy (Nigeria)

“Sete” – K.O (South Africa) with Young Stunna (South Africa), Blxckie (South Africa)

“Stamina” – Tiwa Savage with Ayra Starr (Nigeria) & Young Jonn (Nigeria)

“Trumpet” – Olamide (Nigeria) with Ckay (Nigeria)

“Unavailable” – Davido (Nigeria) with Musa Keys (South Africa)

Best Producer

DJ Maphorisa (South Africa)

Juls (Ghana)

Kabza de Small (South Africa)

Kel-P (Nigeria)

Tamsir (Ivory Coast)

Best Gospel Artists

Benjamin Dube (South Africa)

Janet Otieno (Kenya)

KS Bloom (Ivory Coast)

Levixone (Uganda)

Moses Bliss (Nigeria)

Album of the Year

“DNK”- Aya Nakamura (France)

“Love Damini” – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

“Maverick” – Kizz Daniel (Nigeria)

“More Love, Less Ego” – Wizkid (Nigeria)

“Timeless” – Davido (Nigeria)

“Work of Art” – Asake (Nigeria)

