The Headies Awards has made a return to Nigeria for its 17th edition after hosting two previous editions in the USA

The organisers of Nigeria's prestigious music award show have also released the nominees for the 17th edition

As expected the Headies Awards' nomination list has stirred reactions from Nigerian music fans and lovers

Nigeria's prestigious music award show, Headies Awards released the nomination list for the 17th edition on Wednesday, February 12.

Recall that two previous editions of the awards took place in the United States of America, with rapper Odumodu Blvck winning the Rookie of the Year at the 2023 Headies award.

Following the criticisms of the Nigerians Awards taking place in the US, the organizers in an announcement on Instagram said they are bringing the world back home to Nigeria.

According to the Headies organisers, the 17th edition will take place on April 5, 2025.

The nomination of the list for the 17th Headies Awards was released a few days after the 67th Grammy Awards and saw Tems win the Best African Music Performance category ahead of Burna Boy, Davido, among others.

Artistes whose songs were released between April 1, 2023, and July 31, 2024, were the ones nominated for the 17th Headies Awards.

Tems and Ayra Starr were nominated in the Best Recording of the year and Best R&B single categories.

Below is a list of nominated artistes for the 17th Headies Awards:

Best Recording of the year:

TEMS – BURNING

DIFFERENT PATTERN - SEYI VIBEZ

HIGHER - BURNA BOY

LAST HEARTBREAK SONG - AYRA STARR & GIVEON

BILLIONS - SARZ FEATURING LOJAY

Rookie of the year:

ZERRY DL

TAVES

KAESTYLES

LLONA

Producer of the year:

SARZ – HAPPINESS

LONDON – OZEBA

MAGICSTICK – BASQUIAT

REMA/PRODUCER X/CUBEATZ/DEATZ/KILMBERBOY – HEHEHE

DIBS - DIFFERENT PATTERN

BEST R&B SINGLE

QING MADI – VISION

JOHNNY DRILLE - FOR YOU

SIMI – STRANGER

TEMS – BURNING

AYRA STARR - LAST HEARTBREAK SONG FT. GIVEON

Songwriter of the Year

SIMISOLA KOSOKO - STRANGER (SIMI)

CHIMAMANDA PEARL CHUKWUMA - VISION (QING MADI)

MICHAEL AJUMA ATTAH - CAN’T BREATHE (LLONA)

EMOSEH KHAMOFU - FAMILY MEETING (BLOODY CIVILIAN)

FUAYEFIKA MAXWELL - STAGES OF LIFE (WIZARD CHAN)

Best Rap Single

CAST FEAT ODUMODUBLVCK – SHALLIPOPPI

BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR FEAT BLOODY CIVILIAN & WALE – ODUMODUBLVCK

HALLELUJAH - LADIPOE, ROZZZ & MORRELO

CANADA - MAGNITO

IJE NWOKE - JERIQ

Reactions to Headies nomination list

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the Best Recording of the Year, Catogry, read them below:

para_republic said:

"@seyi_vibez Wins Even the Higher Seyi Vibes Owns It So Na 💯 He Wins This One."

chris_zouma wrote:

"Gave am too seyi abeg."

olasun270 commented:

"So dah year wey work of art and lonely at the top come out now.. Unna don forfeit dah year.. eti ya werey ooo."

ancientofdayz1 wrote:

"Headies supposed dey do like Grammys multiple persons should be able to win the award if their collaboration wins."

Why Ayra reportedly refused to attend Headies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yaw recounted how the Sabi Girl refused to attend Headies Awards despite the organisers reaching out to her.

Yaw made this known while reacting to how no Nigerian musician bagged an award at the 2024 Grammys despite attending the event.

According to Yaw, Ayra Starr was in New York when Headies boss Ayo Animashaun invited her to attend and receive her award, which she refused.

