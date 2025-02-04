Bob Marley's team has reacted to the late Reggae star's One Love deluxe album bagging an award at the 67th Grammys

Bob Marley's team also specially recognised everyone who worked on the album, including Nigeria's Wizkid and Bloody Civilian

The appreciation post from Bob Marley's team comes amid reactions from Nigerian netizens after the Grammys

Nigerian music star Ayo Balogun Wizkid and Emoseh Khamofu, aka Bloody Civilian, were among the list of artistes who were specially appreciated by late Reggae star Bob Marley's team following their win at the 67th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, USA.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the 10-song Bob Marley: One Love (Music Inspired by the Film) soundtrack won the Best Reggae Album category on Sunday, February 2.

The project featured covers of some of Bob Marley’s songs like Natural Mystic, Exodus, Waiting in Vain, Three Little Birds, One Love, among others.

Bob Marley's team react to Grammy win

The Reggae star's team in a post via social media shared pictures of artistes who worked on One Love Deluxe including Wizkid and Bloody Civilian, both Nigerian artists contributed full songs to the project; Wizkid with One Love and Bloody Civilian with Natural Mystic.

Bob Marley's team also appreciated the artistes as well as the Grammy Awards organisers for the recognition.

"Bob Marley: @OneLoveMovie, Music Inspired By The Film’ took home Best Reggae Album at the #Grammys last night! Congratulations to all the great artists who helped make the album, and big respect to the @recordingacademy members for the recognition. ONE LOVE," the caption reads.

Slide the post to the list of artistes, including Wizkid and Bloody Civilian, whom Bob Marley's team appreciated following the Grammy win:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Tems won the Best African Music Performance award at the 67th Grammys, beating Wizkid, Asake, Davido, and Burna Boy, among others.

Reactions to Bob Marley's appreciation post

Read some of the comments from fans and followers of the late Raggae star below:

mustaphaolatundeayo wrote:

"So wizkid won Grammy this year."

badgyalcecile commented:

"Congratulations to the Great One!"

holiprince_jo said:

"Congrats y'all and most especially @wizkidayo."

erin_blackninja commented:

"Great work by all but the vocals of @wizkidayo @skipmarley & @bloody__civ deserve extra credits."

erah_gunz reacted:

"What ??? You guys aren’t talking about Bloody Civilian More, Did You Hear Her Vocal On Natural Mystic? Beautiful, Realhanna."

clae90 said:

"All the songs are butchered. Can't beat the originals which are stand alone classics. Say what. Kudos."

burstbraingram:

"Them say Bigwiz small even dou them no say him no be their mate."

