Nigerian singer KCee surprised his fans and netizens following his presence at the 67th annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 2, 2025

Although KCee didn’t make it to the nomination list, the singer still made some interesting link-ups at the venue

In a video shared on social media, the Cultural Praise artist was spotted with American singer and record producer Babyface

Highlife singer Kingsley Chinweike Okonkwo, aka KCee, was one of the Nigerian artists who made it to the 67th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

The Cultural Praise artist shared a video of himself on the walkway as he took a quick selfie video with American rapper and record producer Kenneth Brian Edmonds, better known by his stage name Babyface.

Singer KCee meets US singer Babyface at Grammys 2025. Credit: @iam_kcee

He went on to share pictures of himself with other Nigerian artists who were at the venue, Jaywon, Rema, Asake and Lojay.

Recall that fast-rising artist Tems won the Grammys' Best African Music Performance award, which she dedicated to God and her mother.

The Love Me Jeje crooner beat the likes of Yemi Alade's Tomorrow, Asake's MMS, Chris Brown's Sensational feat Davido and Lojay, and Burna Boy's Higher to win the award. While Chris Brown lost the Best African Music Performance to Tems, he won the Best R&B Album for his '11:11′ album.

See his posts below:

In a previous report, Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, penned congratulatory messages to his colleagues Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, and Chris Brown over their wins at the 67th Grammy Award on Sunday, February 2.

In a message via his social media timeline, the DMW label boss, despite his loss, celebrated Tems and Chris Brown.

Fans react to KCee’s appearance at the Grammys

Fans and followers of the Indigenous artist were quick to express their admiration for his presence at the Crypto.com Arena, where the event was held. Some even went so far as to predict that he would win a Grammy one day.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

unbeatabale wrote:

"Keep pushing the limits."

oyepompin said:

"One king to another King ... African music legend with Jamaica music Legend . God is the greatest, see me jumping in joy as I keep seeing BMK everywhere around the globe , Now he needs to include global citizen into in bio."

whitneyroselin said:

"Wowwww Babyface oñe of my Favorites, Odogwu ur too much."

eugene vic said:

"BIGGEST BMK TESTIMONIES AND HAPPINESS WILL NEVER STOP FLOWING ON YOUR BEHALF..HEAVEN BLESSINGS TO YOU ALWAYS 9.0.3.2.6.1.1.7.1.6-P.A.L.M.P.A.Y. VICTOR🙌KING LIMPOPO..THE ALWAYS DELIVER TO US BIG FAN JAH BLESS."

chidiebere wrote:

"Nobody wan talk wetin dey him mind."

mike pro reacted:

"Omo na turn by turn today na your own tomorrow feet be my own. Bad man kcee if you still remember this your song just show me love."

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori at Grammys 2025

American rapper Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori decided to pull a stunt at the just-concluded Grammy Awards.

The controversial love birds were both spotted on the red carpet and the woman flashed her privates for the cameras.

However, there are conflicting reports on how the rap mogul and his wife left the crowded event.

