Videos from Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD crusade in Lagos have emerged on social media as Nigerians turned up for the event

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo thrilled worshippers with her songs at the event; BBNaija stars Mercy Eke and Nelly were also spotted at the prayer crusade

A video from Pastor Jerry Eze's ministration has also left people talking about the NSPPD crusade on social media

The massive turnout at Pastor Jerry Eze's Streams of Joy International's New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) conference in Lagos has become a topic on social media.

This comes as videos from the prayer crusade which took place at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on Friday, February 7 surfaced online.

Mercy Chinwo sings at Pastor Jerry Eze's Lagos crusade. Credit: mercychinwo/jerryeze

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo's ministration was one of the highlights as she led worshippers in songs.

Aside from Chinwo, who is in an ongoing exchange with her former manager and label Eezee Tee, BBNaija reality stars Mercy Eke and Nelly were also spotted at the event.

Pastor Jerry also shared a video from the crusade as he led thousands of people in prayer.

Sharing the video on his page, Pastor Jerry Eze wrote in a caption,

"Last Night at the NSPPD NIGERIA PRAYER CONFERENCE at the Tafawa Balewa Square Lagos. JESUS DID IT…JESUS BE GLORIFIED !!! Divers Signs and Wonders !!! May God Exceed all Your Expectations in Jesus name."

Watch the video Pastor Jerry Eze shared from the NSPPD crusade in Lagos below:

Below is a clip from Mercy Chinwo's live performance at Lagos NSPPD crusade:

Mercy Eke spotted singing at NSPPD crusade in Lagos:

BBNaija's Nelly attends NSPPD crusade:

In related news, Pastor Jerry, in 2024, made headlines with videos from his NSPPD prayer crusade in the UK where Mercy Chinwo also ministered.

Reactions to videos from Lagos NSPPD crusade

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

d.e.b.b.y_c.h.u.k.s said:

"The largest and biggest crowd ever LAGOS SHUT DOWN 🙌 Indeed this is the doing of the lord thank you lord."

miz_blessings8482 reacted:

"It was indeed an experience and I know have carry my testimony already because what God can not do does not exist."

jessychrys_therealtor said:

"See Crowd for Jesus naaaaaa… common ooo I was there lifeeeee."

preciouspreye29 wrote:

"Me and few other people saw a white dove circle that arena at exactly 2 am when pastor Nathaniel bassey was performing. We were able to see it cause we were at that upper side. No it was not the drone o this was a pure white dove.God was Live at this event. glory."

nanakua_k_jollofqueen commented:

"The holy spirit was felt at home can’t imagine the atmosphere there."

