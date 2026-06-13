The earnings of chaplains, legal officers and Educational and Training Service (ETS) officers, who are teachers, in the United Kingdom Army have been published

The UK Army shared details about the minimum annual salaries of these positions during training and after the basic trade training

Of the three roles available in the UK Army, the chaplains earn the highest, with a minimum of £60,236, which is N109,888,173 in Nigerian currency

The UK Army has released details on the annual salaries of chaplains, teachers and legal officers in the military.

MIlitary officers going for these roles get paid during training, with some of them earning higher after completing the basic trade training.

The salaries of legal officers in the UK military have been disclosed. Stock images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Finnbarr Webster, Stuart C. Wilson

Source: Getty Images

In this piece, Legit.ng examines the earnings of these military officers.

UK Army legal officers' salary

The UK Army Legal Services (ALS) Officers are barristers and solicitors who are qualified in England & Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland, and they perform crucial tasks.

Legit.ng confirmed on the official website of the UK Army that the starting annual salary for a legal officer is pegged at £26,334 (which is N48,040,958 in naira).

After the completion of the basic trade training, a legal officer's salary rises to a minimum of £52,815 (N96,350,087) per annum.

UK Army chaplains' salary

The Royal Army Chaplains’ Department recruits both religious and non-religious personnel to serve as the military chaplain.

According to the UK Army official website, chaplains are professionally qualified officers who deliver pastoral care, provide or facilitate spiritual support and give moral guidance to the whole force and their families irrespective of faith, world philosophy or status.

The annual starting salary for a chaplain in the British Army during training is £60,236 (which, when converted, is N109, 888,173 in naira).

When the chaplain hopeful completes the basic trade training, their pay per annum minimum still stays the same, as it was during the training.

UK Army teachers' salary

Teachers in the UK Army refer to officers of the Educational and Training Service (ETS), who perform three main roles, which are the delivery of military education, the design of military training, and developing the cultural and linguistic requirements of the Army.

Details on the UK Army official website show that the minimum salary for an ETS officer in the UK Army during training is £34,676 (N63,259,218), and it increases to a minimum of £41,456 (N75,627,932) after the completion of the basic trade training.

The UK Army has made public the salaries of chaplains and teachers in the military. Stock image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Matt Cardy

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK Army had released the salaries of dog handlers, air conditioning fitters and veterinary nurses.

UK Army shares salaries of military officers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK Army had shared the salaries of marine engineers, carpenters and officer pilots in the military.

Details available on the UK Army official website show that the starting annual earnings of a marine engineer are £26,334 (which is N48,040,958 in Nigerian currency).

Even after completing the basic trade training, the starting yearly income stays the same. The marine engineer is an important part of the vessel's crew and is responsible for operating, maintaining and repairing the Army’s fleet of vessels and is responsible for all electrical, hydraulic and mechanical systems onboard.

Source: Legit.ng