FIFA has sent an urgent message to the Egyptian national team ahead of their match at the ongoing 2026 World Cup

The Pharaohs will be making their fourth appearance at the 23rd edition of the tournament

Former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is set for his final outing after failing to win the 2025 AFCON

The world football governing body, FIFA, has sent a message to Egypt ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Pharaohs are set for their fourth appearance at the tournament, having previously featured in the 1934, 1990 and 2018 editions. Egypt became the first African nation to participate in a World Cup when they appeared at the 1934 tournament.

The North African side secured qualification by finishing top of Group A with 26 points, dropping points only in draws against Burkina Faso and Guinea-Bissau during the qualifying campaign.

FIFA inform Egypt to remove the seven stars on their jersey ahead of the match against Belgium at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Mohamed Tageldin / Middle East Images / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA orders Egypt to change jersey

FIFA has instructed Egypt to modify their kit ahead of their World Cup opener against Belgium on June 15.

According to KuCoin, the Egyptian Football Association has been asked to remove the seven stars displayed on the World Cup jersey, which represent the country's seven Africa Cup of Nations titles.

The directive also requires the Pharaohs to replace the gold-coloured player names and numbers on their kits to ensure compliance with FIFA's tournament regulations.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of African fans. Read them below:

@Tejas_waitforit said:

"Lol why bring continental trophies to the world cup?

"Argentina and Brazil will have to put up like 20 stars in that case."

@eblarck wrote:

"Egypt seems to have forgotten that those seven stars reflect their dominance in Africa, not on the World Cup stage. FIFA just reminded them that the two achievements aren't the same thing."

@SaloMinSondon added:

"They could have an African continent graphic with 7 next to it in the centre chest area of the shirt, that would be fine. The stars are misleading for the world cup as most team only include WC championships."

What FIFA rules say about World Cup kits

Under FIFA's strict kit regulations for the World Cup, stars displayed on national team jerseys are reserved exclusively for countries that have won the tournament.

The issue regarding the gold lettering is separate but related to FIFA's compliance requirements, per SPORTBible.

Former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will lead Egypt to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Photo by: MAURICE VAN STEEN / ANP.

Source: Getty Images

The governing body enforces specific standards for the colour, contrast and visibility of player names and numbers to ensure they are clearly identifiable during matches and television broadcasts. The gold lettering on Egypt's kit reportedly failed to meet those standards.

Brazil remain the most successful nation in World Cup history with five titles, followed by Germany and Italy with four each, while Argentina have won the competition three times.

The seven stars featured on Egypt's jersey represent a different achievement altogether, the Pharaohs' record seven Africa Cup of Nations triumphs, a symbol of their dominance in African football rather than success at the World Cup.

Nigeria to face Egypt

Legit.ng earlier reported that the friendly match between Nigeria and Egypt before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations has been postponed because of FIFA’s regulations.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were set to clash with the Pharaohs of Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium on December 14 in preparation for AFCON 2025.

Source: Legit.ng