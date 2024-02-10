Nigerian media personality, Yaw, has encouraged Nigerian musicians support their own as he compared the Grammys to the Headies

According to Yaw, the Headies organisers reached out to Ayra Starr to attend the award show but she insisted that they must book a private jet for her

Yaw’s disclosure on how Ayra Starr’ turned down the Headies’ offer of a business class ticket but attended the Grammys was met with mixed feelings

Popular media personality Steve Onu aka Yaw has recounted how Ayra Starr refused to attend Headies Awards despite the organisers reaching out to her.

The broadcaster spoke on this while reacting to how no Nigerian musician bagged an award at the 2024 Grammys despite many of them attending the event.

According to Yaw, Ayra Starr was in New York when Headies boss Ayo Animashaun invited her to attend and receive her award. However, the Mavin star refused.

Yaw explained that Animashaun offered to book the young singer a business class ticket to attend, but she insisted on a private jet or nothing.

It was disclosed that the organisers decided to announce Ayra Starr’s award on social media, but she went online to drag them while claiming they did it because she’s a woman.

Yaw went on to wonder if it was the Grammys that bought the flight tickets for all the Nigerian musicians who attended their 2024 award show. He said this while reiterating that these artistes should support their own.

In his words:

“Ayra Starr she dey New York, make she come Headies Award, Ayo say him go buy business class ticket for her make she come the show. She say if no be private jet, she no dey come. So dem come present her award online, she con come dey bash Headies say dem present her award online because she be woman. You no go talk say dem say dem go pay your business class flight? How many people dey fly business class for this abroad? Okay you be superstar, we agree, no doubt. But at the same time if to say na your own thing… This Grammy wey all of them go, Na Grammy buy their flight ticket?”

Reactions as Yaw calls out Ayra Starr over Headies snub

Yaw’s explanation on Ayra Starr’s reason for not attending the Headies Award was met with interesting reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

yk262:

“@yawnaija Any river that forgets its origin is bound to dry soon. These our superstars should never forget the platforms that made them.”

mcvirginprincecfrn:

“Na Headies even mess up to say dem go pay for flight ticket for her.”

lablackie2:

“Na dem go still carry big show go UK USA we wey blow dem self no enjoy dem reach outsider.”

Modamyoung:

“OGA talk true Shey headies suppose carry Nigeria award go America so if she say make they carry PJ give her na good thing rubbish award.”

Daddy_marvel:

“All of dem forget say na ur local community go push you to the international community. Dem dey always find international validation and diminish their local root.”

chindaexcel:

“The same question I wanted to ask was it the organizers 9f Grammy that paid their tickets and accommodations? We just like foreign things.”

chief_udochukwu_nnadi:

“Begging someone to come and collect award again?”

bella_dollz101:

“Do you know how many artists headies has frustrated in Nigeria abeg leave her if she no won come.”

bella_dollz101:

“Why you they force her na by force to come you they use your platform they call her out.”

uyof1rstson:

“Most Naija Artists are proud.”

Allenokujagu4real:

“Facts! Grammy no even send their papa.”

adexbabamusic:

“The thing is getting out of hand. We need to focus more on our awards.”

Davido's Grammys loss stirs mixed feelings

It was a night of heartbreak and disbelief for Nigerians following the conclusion of the 66th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles.

A video of the moment Tyla was announced the winner was captured on Instagram Live by Poco Lee. The choreographer didn't realise when he screamed at the unpredictable decision of the Recording Academy.

Meanwhile, after his loss, Davido's fans were spotted in a video massively reporting the Grammy Awards' social media pages. The action by Davido's fans has since stirred reactions from non-fans, as many criticised them.

