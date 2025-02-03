Burna Boy's supporter recently bragged about the music star's Grammy award after Tems won this year's Best African Music Performance at the 67th Grammy

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy's Higher was nominated in the same category Tems' Love Me Jeje won

Burna Boy's fan' comment about the music star's achievement has stirred mixed reactions, with rival fans clapping back

Music star Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has remained silent amid the 67th Grammy Awards which took place on Sunday, February 2 in Los Angeles, Califonia, USA.

While Davido made headlines with his congratulatory message to Tems who won the Best African Music Performance at the 67th Grammy and Chris Brown who bagged the Best R&B Album for his '11:11′ album.

Burna Boy's fan claims he is the first Nigerian to win Grammy with a whole album. Credit: burnaboygram/Randy Shropshire/ Getty image

Burna Boy's popular supporter and X influencer benny7gg, however, stirred reactions after he bragged about the Bundle by Bundle's crooner's achievement in the Nigerian music industry.

Sharing a photo of Burna Boy on his X timeline, benny7gg stated that Burna Boy remains the first and still the only Nigerian-born artist to win a Grammy for an album.

"whatever the outcome may be tonight, never forget that Burna Boy is the first and still the only Nigerian born artist in history to win the #GRAMMYs for his body of work."

See Burna Boy's fan's viral tweet below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy won Best Global Music Album for Twice As Tall at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards.

The music star's song Higher was also nominated at the 67th Grammy alongside Yemi Alade, Rema, and Asake Ololade Mr Money in the same category won by Tems.

Burna Boy's fan's comment sparks reactions

Some rival fans disputed, benny7gg's claim stating that Nigerian percussionist and recording artist Sikiru Adepoju had a Grammy to his name before Burna Boy.

However, a quick check by Legit.ng showed Sikiru won a Grammy for Best Contemporary World Music Album in 2009 for his contribution to the title album of Mickey Hart's Global Drum Project.

Read the comments as Burna Boy's fan brags about his achievements in the music industry below:

Mania249 said:

"Sikiru was born in Congo abi?"

SimoncoleB reacted:

"Burnaboy is still the goat. Una just hate am cos una fave nor win. That oil talk is old and overused."

Generalprime1 said:

"yea and hitler was a great leader too and judas iscariot was the first man to eat carrot."

Biggycruz reacted:

"His not the first."

bereiweris71395 said:

"True the rest na collabo."

What Portable said about Burna Boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Zeh Nation boss Portable hailed Burna Boy in a video online.

Portable rated Burna Boy above Davido, Wizkid and other Nigerian artists.

The Zazu crooner told his fans to ask him if they wanted to know about the real people who are at the top.

