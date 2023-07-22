There is an ongoing exchange between fast-rising singer Khaid and rapper Odumodu Blvck on social media

The two who were nominated for the Headies' Rookie award gave reasons who deserves to win it

Their heated exchange has since sparked mixed reactions, with netizens taking sides with their favourites

Drama seems to be on the way between fast-rising singer, Khaid and popular Rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, as the two engaged in a heated exchange online on Friday, July 21.

Khaid and Odumodu Blvck, nominees in the 16th annual Headies Award's Rookie of The Year category, dragged each other over who deserves to clinch the plaque.

The drama started after popular Twitter user Asiwaju Lerry asked netizens to pick who would win the award between Khaid and Odumodublvck.

“If Headies Rookie of the year was down to Khaid and Odumodu, who is winning?” Asiwaju Lerry tweeted.

Khaid, in reaction to the tweet, said that the statistics and numbers speak for themselves, and if people do the math, they would see that he deserves it.

Khaid claps back ay Odumodu

Khaid in another tweet went on to shade those calling his lyrics weak.

He wrote:

“It’s good that people learn to respect and work on themselves; those weak lyrics are performing better than your entire existence ‼️"

Aside from Khaid and Odumodu Blvck, Eltee Skhillz, Bayanni, Guchi and Bloody Civilian were also nominated for the Rookie of the Year award.

Netizens react as Odumodu Blvck and Khaid trade words

See some of the comments below:

ask4_vanessa:

"Declan rice song is bigger than Khalid career"

gylliananthonette:

"Song way arsenal use do their revealing is the one that will win."

precious.emma5:

"Odumodu suppose carry grammy award."

ayormeh_official:

"I can't even listen to Odumodu songs, his songs are wack to me with no direction no meaning."

kabakaofficial:

"Declan Rice na your mate?"

