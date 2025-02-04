Davido's failure to bag an award at the 67th Grammy through collaboration with Chris Brown has continued to trend

A 14-year-old post by the DMW label star about his desire to win a Grammy has resurfaced online

This old post which has gone viral has once again seen rival fans coming for Davido for not having a Grammy after 14 years

Nigerian music star David Adeleke Davido has continued to face criticisms on social media hours after the conclusion of the 67th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, USA.

Recall that Tems won the Best African Music Performance category ahead of Chris Brown's Sensational featuring Davido & Lojay, Higher by Burna Boy, MMS by Asake ft Wizkid, among others.

As of the time of this report, Davido is the only one among the big three music industry, who doesn't have a Grammy to his name whether as an individual or through collaboration.

The DMW label boss also earned three nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards but failed to win any.

Davido's old tweet resurfaces

Amid the criticisms, some rival fans dug up an old tweet by the singer where he expressed his desire to win a Grammy.

A quick look showed the tweet was shared on X, formerly Twitter, in March 2011, making it 14 years since it was tweeted.

As of the time Davido shared the tweet, he was signed to the HKN label and was also considering bagging a Bachelor's Degree.

"Jus signed up for summer school TIME 2 GET THIS GRAMMY AND BACHELORS DEGREE AT THE SAME TIME LEGGO!!!! HKN WE DO THIS!!!!" Davido wrote.

See Davido's 14-year-old tweet about his desire to win a Grammy below:

Reactions trail Davido's old tweet

Netizens have continued to taunt the Unavailable crooner's failure to have a Grammy to his name.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

samheughanrol8 said:

"I am from the future.. u lost ur nominations hahahaha."

baresi_23 reacted:

"If Burna can do it definitely u can.. just put in more work... you too dey catch cruise..."

mikeofdelta commented:

"I'm from the future and wizkid and burnaboy have just won the award...we're waiting on you."

WaziriNazalah wrote:

"FrigiDo. Just Give up ~ Nike."

frn6ix said:

"In your Dreams... This one no be blinks, you no fit buy am."

Bigwiz_001 wrote:

"Delay was denied, see who go music school 14 years in the industry shame no dey catch u??."

fineboywill said:

"I’m from the future and I’m telling you, don’t give up You’ve not gotten the Grammy but soon you’ll get urs OBO."

Big_wiz_Legend commented:

"I think you have to go back in time and change it, I’m from the future. you have failed yourself and your crew."

Davido congratulates Tems, Chris Brown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the DMW boss penned a message to Tems and Chris Brown following their win at the Grammys.

In a message via his social media timeline, the DMW label boss, despite his loss, celebrated Tems and Chris Brown.

"Congratulations to my one and only 🐐 ! @chrisbrown ! And to the Queen temsbaby we are proud of you," he wrote.

