It will amaze some music lovers that some renowned rappers who were born abroad and claiming to be Americans are actually from Nigeria

Some of them are from the south-western part of Nigeria, while some are Igbos and many of their fans don't know because of their names

In this article, Legit.ng examine a few of the rapper who many don't know are had Nigerian ancestry

A few years ago, some Americans disclosed that their ancestry was partly Nigerian. Some of them went as far as presenting their parent's DNA test result which shows that they have roots in Nigeria.

A few of them don't only form part of Nigerian's lost cousins and uncles who are Yorubas or Igbo but had left their countries without looking back.

International rappers who are proud of their origin. Photo credit@skepta/@thatsdax/@tionwayne

Source: Instagram

Their parents, who are Nigerians, have spent many decades abroad and even become citizens of the places they choose to settle in.

1. Wale has parents from Yoruba ancestry

Olubowale Victor Akintimehin, better known as Wale, is an American rapper with Nigerian ancestry.

The Dig Dug crooner was born in Washington DC, though his parents are from Nigeria. From the southwestern part of the country. His parents moved to the United States in 1979. Despite being born abroad, Wale has always been proud of his Nigerian roots and doesn't hesitate to speak about it at every given opportunity.

He grew up in a household of Nigerian culture and looked up to iconic singers including King Sunday Ade and Fela Anikulapo-kuti because his parents used to play songs from those artists while he was growing up.

In 2012, he released an album titled Folarin. He noted that the title was from his mother's maiden name. Apart from his music, Wale has also shown that he is indeed a Yoruba with the way he spoke glowingly about food from the south-west of Nigeria during an interview.

He has also shown his Yoruba fashion sense with what he wears.

2. Dax from Nigerian parents

Daniel Nwosu Jr, also known as Dax, is also a Nigerian. His parents migrated to Canada more than a decade ago and settled in St John, Newfoundland. His mother was born in Aba while his father was born in Lagos and speaks Yoruba fluently.

Apart from being a music artist, Dax is also a basket baller. He played for his school team, Newman University, for Newman Jets Basketball team.

Dax has not shied away from his Nigerian root. He once honoured his parent by speaking about his background and where his parent came from.

3. Jidenna from Nigerian father

Jidenna Theodore Mobisson, better known as a Jidenna is a Nigerian-American rapper, singer, and songwriter. His father, Oliver Mobisson was an Igbo academic who worked with Enugu State University as a professor of computer science before relocating abroad with his family.

Jidenna's mother, Tama Mobisson is a white American accountant. The rapper grew partially in Nigeria until he was six years old when his family moved abroad. He started his music career in High school and co-founded a rap group known as Black Spadez.

4. Tion Wayne of Yoruba descent

Dennis Junior Odunwo, more popularly known as Tion Wayne, was born in Edmonton, London.

His parents are Yorubas from Ondo state but later migrated abroad. His mother was a nurse while his father a computer engineer. Tion Wayne loves his Nigerian root that he collaborated with some Nigerian musicians including Pheelz. He also performed during Davido's Timeless Experience concert at the Tafawa Balewa Square in 2023. He also shared clothes to some communities before leaving Nigeria.

5. Santan Dave from Edo state

David Orobosa Omoregie, also professionally known as Santan Dave was born in South London, Brixton area to be precise, but his parents are from Edo state, Nigeria. His father, Frank Omoregie, is a pastor and his mother, Juliet Doris Omoregie, a nurse. They both migrated abroad and were deported at a time. They later made back to London where the singer had his education.

6. Skepta from Ogun state

Joseph Olaitan Adenuga, also known as Skepta or Big Skepta was born in Tottenham, London by Nigerian parents. His father, Joseph Adenuga is of Yoruba origin while his mother, Ify is from the Igbo ethnic group. Despite his upbringing in London, Skepta has not forgotten about his African root. He has collaborated with a few Nigerian artists including Portable, Wizkid and Davido. Some of his lyrics made reference to his African root. He was a made a chief in his parents' home state, Ogun state as the Amuludun of Odo Aje in 2018.

7. Tyler Gregory Okonma of Igbo ancestry

Hawthorne Californian born rapper and fashion designer, Tyler Gregor Okonma, also known as Tyler the creator has Igbo ancestry. His father is from Igbo ethic group, while his mother is an African-American. Though Tyler never had the opportunity to meet his father, he once stated that he has accepted his Igbo surname and started including it on the cover of his work.

8. Chamillionaire from Oyo state

American rapper, Hakeem Seriki, professionally known as Chamillionaire, was born to a Muslim Yoruba father from Oyo state and an African-American Christian mother in Washington, DC. His parents separated when he was a teenager.

9. Anthony Lawson Obiawunaotu of Igbo ancestry

American rapper, Anthony Lawson Jude Ifeanyichukwu Obiawunaotu, better known Fat Tony, is also a Nigerian. His father is Igbo, he fought in the Biafran war before his relocating to Houston. His mother, Johnnie, is a housewife, but she sang opera and had a great influence in her son's musical career.

10. Emekwanem Ogugua Biosah Jr. of Igbo descent

Emekwanem Ogugua Biosah Jr., better known as Maxo Kream, is an American rapper who grew up in Southwest Houston. His father is an Igbo man, who immigrated to the US a few decades ago. Maxo Kream made a name for himself in the entertainment industry after he released a remix of Kendrick Lamar's “Rigamortus” on YouTube.

Source: Legit.ng