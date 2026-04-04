A Kaduna family of five have been kidnapped, barely 24 hours after seven members of another family were abducted in the state

Unguwar Sabon-Titi, Katari, seven members of a family and three other residents, while Kurmin-Uwa near Janjala community in the Kagarko LGA, a mother and four daughters were kidnapped

The abduction was confirmed by a resident and community leader, a development that has generated emotional reactions from Nigerians

Just barely 24 hours after the abduction of seven members of a family and three other residents in Unguwar Sabon-Titi, Katari in Kaduna state, bandits have again swung into action and kidnapped another family member in the Kurmin-Uwa near Janjala community in the Kagarko local government area of the state.

The incident was confirmed by a resident in Kagarko town, Ibrahim Shehu, who confirmed the recent incident to journalists through a telephone interview, noted that it happened around 10:23 pm on Friday, April 3.

Bandits kidnap mother and four daughters in Kaduna community Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Facebook

According to Shehu, the bandits went straight to the house of their target the moment they arrived at the community and whisked away the seven people.

Daily Trust reported that the names of the abducted victims, which included a mother and six children. They included Ladi, Patience, Promise, Inama, Peter, and Aboyi Malachy.

Also, a community leader who spoke on the condition of anonymity confirmed the abduction of the family.

He disclosed that the security operatives were alerted to the information about the bandits' invasion of the community. He added that the operatives were just two kilometres away from Kagarko town.

Nigerians react as families abducted in Kaduna

Meanwhile, the report of the abduction has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Sani Abubakar prayed for peace in the region:

"Ya Allah, ease the pain of their family, give them strength and patience. Expose those responsible and bring justice upon them. Restore peace, security, and unity in our land. This abduction reminds us of the instability of security across Nigeria. An injury to one is an injury to all."

Kingsley Omokoje accused religious leaders of helping criminality in the region:

"The ideology of terrorism that the Northern Imams, politicians and elites taught is now causing daily destruction."

Nigerians react as families abducted in Kaduna Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Muhammad Mustapha Agwada prayed for the people in the region:

"May Allahu SWA see them through this trial and soften the mind of those harbouring them to release them in no distant time."

Ibrahim Magaji prayed for the affected families:

"To Allah we are and to him is our return, sorry to the family. Oh Allah, regain their freedom from captivity."

Ajamobe Sehinde reacted:

"America should divide Nigeria, and the core North can become an Islamic Republic, Southern Kaduna and other Middle Belt can join the Southern Federation of Nigeria."

You can read more comments on Facebook here:

Ex-Kaduna governor's mother is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has lost his mother, Hajiya Umma El-Rufai, to death, as he is battling in the ICPC custody.

Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, the son of the former governor and lawmaker representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, announced her death in a statement on Friday, March 27.

Many Nigerians have sent their condolences to the former governor and his family following the demise of Hajia El-Rufai.

Source: Legit.ng