Reason Why Samu Omorodion Prefers to Represent Spain Over Nigeria Surfaces: Report
- The Nigerian Football Federation are attempting to get Samu Omorodion to switch his international allegiance
- He was born in Spain to Nigerian parents and is eligible to represent both countries, tilts towards the Europeans
- The Porto star was part of the Spanish team that won the Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal, beating France in the final
A reason has emerged as to why the Nigerian Football Federation may find it difficult to convince FC Porto star Samuel Omorodion to switch his international allegiance.
Omorodion was born in Spain to Nigerian parents and has played youth football for the European country, winning the Paris 2024 Olympics gold medal.
The NFF are actively working to get him to switch his international allegiance, but as things stand, he favours continuing his international journey with the country of his birth.
Why Omorodion prefers Spain
According to reports from OwnGoal Nigeria, a reason has emerged why the FC Porto striker prefers Euro 2024 winners Spain than representing the African nation.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
It was reported that the striker feels no connection to Nigeria due to his father's absence, who allegedly failed in his fatherly responsibilities during tough times.
Omorodion, who had a proposed move to Chelsea that collapsed in the summer, praised the influence of his mother on his life and career in an interview with Marca but failed to mention his father.
“My childhood was not very easy, it was quite hard. My mother had to look after my sister and me. She has said it, there were many times when she didn't even have enough for me to go to training and we had to walk, sometimes we didn't have anything to eat... It's hard,” he said.
“I remember it, and it makes me emotional. All that sacrifice has been rewarded. I knew that the time would come when my mother would be proud of me and that all that effort she made for us would be rewarded.”
Omorodion is not the only player the NFF could miss out on, they have yet to finalise plans with Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo to switch his international allegiance.
Arsenal star open to play for Nigeria
Legit.ng reported that Arsenal star Samuel Onyekachukwu affirmed his eligibility to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria even though he was born and raised in England.
The youngster claimed he is of Nigerian background, alerting NFF authorities, who have been making efforts to secure the international futures of many top stars.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com