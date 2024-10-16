The Nigerian Football Federation are attempting to get Samu Omorodion to switch his international allegiance

He was born in Spain to Nigerian parents and is eligible to represent both countries, tilts towards the Europeans

The Porto star was part of the Spanish team that won the Paris 2024 Olympic gold medal, beating France in the final

A reason has emerged as to why the Nigerian Football Federation may find it difficult to convince FC Porto star Samuel Omorodion to switch his international allegiance.

Omorodion was born in Spain to Nigerian parents and has played youth football for the European country, winning the Paris 2024 Olympics gold medal.

Samu Omorodion celebrates after scoring for FC Porto against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League. Photo by Eric Verhoeven.

Source: Getty Images

The NFF are actively working to get him to switch his international allegiance, but as things stand, he favours continuing his international journey with the country of his birth.

Why Omorodion prefers Spain

According to reports from OwnGoal Nigeria, a reason has emerged why the FC Porto striker prefers Euro 2024 winners Spain than representing the African nation.

It was reported that the striker feels no connection to Nigeria due to his father's absence, who allegedly failed in his fatherly responsibilities during tough times.

Omorodion, who had a proposed move to Chelsea that collapsed in the summer, praised the influence of his mother on his life and career in an interview with Marca but failed to mention his father.

“My childhood was not very easy, it was quite hard. My mother had to look after my sister and me. She has said it, there were many times when she didn't even have enough for me to go to training and we had to walk, sometimes we didn't have anything to eat... It's hard,” he said.

“I remember it, and it makes me emotional. All that sacrifice has been rewarded. I knew that the time would come when my mother would be proud of me and that all that effort she made for us would be rewarded.”

Omorodion is not the only player the NFF could miss out on, they have yet to finalise plans with Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo to switch his international allegiance.

Arsenal star open to play for Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Arsenal star Samuel Onyekachukwu affirmed his eligibility to represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria even though he was born and raised in England.

The youngster claimed he is of Nigerian background, alerting NFF authorities, who have been making efforts to secure the international futures of many top stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng