Inter Milan are reportedly considering a fresh move for Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman

The Nigerian forward has impressed with five goals and four assists since joining Atletico Madrid

Potential exits of key Inter stars could reopen the door for Lookman’s blockbuster Serie A return

Ademola Lookman has been linked with a surprise return to Serie A just months after sealing his move to Atlético Madrid.

Inter Milan are once again monitoring the Super Eagles attacker as they prepare for a potentially busy summer transfer window.

Super Eagles attacker Ademola Lookman has been tipped for a blockbuster return to Serie A with Inter Milan. Photo by Europa Press Sports

Source: Getty Images

According to Afrik-Foot, the Nerazzurri were strongly interested in signing Lookman from Atalanta last summer and were reportedly willing to pay €40 million.

However, the Bergamo club held firm on a valuation closer to €50 million for the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year winner, causing negotiations to collapse.

The failed move led to tension between Lookman and Atalanta, with the Nigerian forward even going on strike before eventually returning to the squad after the transfer window shut.

Lookman’s long-awaited transfer finally came in January when Atletico Madrid secured his services in a €35 million deal plus €5 million in bonuses, handing Diego Simeone a dynamic attacking option for the second half of the season.

Lookman attracts more attention in Madrid

Despite only arriving at Atletico Madrid few months ago, Lookman has quickly settled into life in Spain.

Ademola Lookman joined La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in a deal worth €35 million plus €5 million in performance-based bonuses in January. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian international has already made a major impression, registering five goals and four assists in 15 appearances for La Rojiblancos.

Lookman’s movement and eye for goal have made him a trusted figure in Simeone’s plans, with the Argentine coach already using him in some of the club’s biggest matches.

The Nigerian forward’s strong start has only increased his value, making the possibility of another transfer saga all the more intriguing.

Although the 28-year-old forward’s current deal runs until the summer of 2030, reports from Italian football expert Paolo Paganini suggest Inter Milan could test Atletico’s resolve if they lose key players, Estadio Deportivo reports.

The Italian giants may need to rebuild parts of their midfield and attack, with Marcus Thuram attracting serious interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, while Nicolo Barella has been linked with Liverpool, Newcastle, and Real Madrid.

Should one or both stars depart, Inter are expected to revisit their admiration for Lookman.

Why a Serie A return could tempt Lookman

A return to Italy would not be entirely surprising. Lookman enjoyed some of the best football of his career in Serie A, and his familiarity with the league could make the transition seamless.

Inter’s long-standing admiration, combined with the possibility of a lucrative contract, could make the move tempting even though the Nigerian forward appears happy in Madrid.

For the Nerazzurri, Lookman offers proven Serie A pedigree and the versatility to thrive in multiple attacking roles.

Still, any move will come at a premium as Atletico Madrid are unlikely to entertain offers below the €50 million mark, especially after Lookman’s explosive start in La Liga.

That means Inter would likely need to pay significantly more than the amount they previously refused.

Atletico frowns at NFF over Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atletico Madrid has reportedly expressed its displeasure with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the extensive playing time given to forward Lookman during the recent international break.

The Super Eagles winger, who has been in sensational form since joining Atletico Madrid from Atalanta in the winter transfer window, played a key role for Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng