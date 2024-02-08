Portable has informed his fans of moving to the next level after he was sighted with international music act Skepta

The singer said people should trust Allah for his plans never fail as he added that man can change

Portable also added that man can promise and fail but the person that help is called a helper

Controversial street pop singer Habeeb Olaolomi Oyegbile aka Portable is happy that he is moving to the next level in his music career.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable was sighted with Skepta where they were having a video shoot of the song 'Tony Montana'.

In his new post, the singer shared a new picture he took with Skepta. In the caption, he wrote that he was on a new level.

Portable brags of new level.

Portable says helpers can fail

The Zazu crooner noted that the people should put their trust in Allah for only he will not fail.

The music act who just bought a Mercedes Benz also noted that a man can change his mind after many promises.

Portable looks drape in the picture

In the post, he was wearing a new pair of shoes which were shining. He looked clean and well-kept in his winter jacket and new T-shirt.

Skepta also looked good in a yellow jacket and a cap.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@realangelaokorie:

"See caption facts only."

artby.hakym:

"God bless Skepta. Drop a love to show you agree.'

@jaytee_yna:

“Who promise you fit change mind. Zazuu Steady dropping witty lines.'

@timiagbaje:

“Who promise you fit change mind” na who help you be helper.'

@its_tsauce:

"E be like say portable don sign skepta for Zeh nation o. Many many inspiration."

@hermesiyele:

“Who promise you fit change mind, nah who help you be your helper."

@artby _haykym:

"Bro you’re so good with words.'

@holazy_goatboy:

"Your song “Question” lit ooo."

@hypeman_osmosis:

"Chop live boss."

@ileshboi_comedy_backup_:

"Tony Montana of London."

Skepta gives Portable a new name

Legit.ng had reported that Skepta who has been eager to meet Portable has met him eventually.

The two were in a warehouse in London where Portable went to size his suit.

Skepta noted that the singer should be given a new name as he gave him Tony Montana in the viral video.

