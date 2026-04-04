Blessing CEO’s emotional cancer revelation, including shaving her hair and seeking funds online, quickly drew attention but later sparked serious doubts after inconsistencies emerged in her claims

Public pressure intensified as donors began demanding refunds, including a businessman, Oil Money, asking for N20 million refunds, while giving her a 7-day ultimatum and threatening legal action if not paid

However, on the evening of April 4, 2026, the self-acclaimed relationship expert took a major step on her Instagram page amid the ongoing controversy and growing backlash from Nigerians across social media platforms

Controversial influencer and self-acclaimed relationship expert Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has deactivated her Instagram account after facing heavy criticism over her claims of battling stage 4 breast cancer.

The move came on the evening of April 4, 2026, when checks on her verified profile showed a “User not found” message, confirming the account is no longer active.

Blessing Okoro faces mounting pressure and deletes Instagram as Nigerians question her cancer story and demand refunds. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

The drama began days earlier when Blessing CEO posted a video crying and shaving her head, saying she had stage 4 cancer and was afraid.

She later announced she was selling her properties to raise money for treatment and went on to publicly solicit funds.

Nigerians quickly raised doubts after spotting inconsistencies in her story.

A woman named Miss Deborah Mbara alleged that the medical report Blessing CEO shared online was hers and had been edited.

The controversy deepened when a lawyer questioned her during an Instagram live with Daddy Freeze, but she could not provide clear answers.

Soon after, some donors demanded refunds, accusing her of fraud and misleading the public.

Yesterday, Oil Money, the Chief Executive Officer of Karid Oil and Gas Ltd and Oil Money Records, claimed he gave her ₦20 million and asked for his money back, giving her a 7-day ultimatum and threatening legal action if she fails to pay up.

Appearing on Arise TV earlier today, Blessing struggled to respond to a doctor’s questions and later admitted she was not sure if she had stage 4 cancer.

In another video with content creator Egungun of Lagos, the self-acclaimed relationship expert revealed that she had received ₦13 million in donations and insisted that she would not refund anyone since the donations were voluntary.

Her latest action of deactivating her Instagram account to prevent further backlash has sparked massive reactions on social media, as many are now calling for her arrest.

See the evidence that Blessing CEO's Instagram account has been deactivated below:

Netizens react to Blessing CEO's drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@hair.beauty_empire_ said:

"Queen of clout indeed. I've never been to her page. This is my first time seeing what it looks like."

@neoremedies commented:

"E just started....dey should drag her well. There is consequences for all actions."

@badddieWIFE wrote:

"Imagine donating to this obvious sc¥m instead of helping motherless babies homes that always need help. Nigerians are wicked people. They never donate to the real people that need help."

@oreolu123 reacted:

"God go give her that cancerrrr wey she dey crave."

@ms_abigail_dinsey said:

"She go block Taya!! Shameless human."

@vickyomolara commented:

"She's not serious at all....with people's money you think you will have peace?"

Blessing Okoro trends as her Instagram account vanishes following public outrage over alleged cancer claim inconsistencies. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO advises Regina Daniels

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO reacted to the marital crisis involving Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and Senator Ned Nwoko.

She spoke in a video where she became emotional and advised Regina to remain silent or use an anonymous blogger if she needed to speak.

Blessing CEO also urged people to support Regina Daniels and warned that help was needed urgently, as the situation involved power and ego.

Source: Legit.ng