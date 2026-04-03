A Nigerian woman who married Aboy Chibuzor, the autistic adopted son of OPM's general overseer, has spoken out

In a video, she revealed what she noticed about the young man and what happened the morning after their wedding

Social media users who came across the video on Instagram didn't hesitate to share their opinions in the comments

A Nigerian woman has defended her decision to marry Aboy Chibuzor, the autistic adopted son of a prominent pastor, Chibuzor Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry.

The woman's comments came in a recent video shared on Instagram which sparked lots of reactions from viewers.

Aboys's wife notices unusual change in his behaviour after wedding, says he's now calm. Photo credit: @mazitundeednut/Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Woman speaks after marrying autistic Aboy

In the video shared by @mazitundeednut the woman explained that her decision to marry Aboy Chibuzor was guided by her faith in God and a sense of divine calling. She urged critics to calm down and trust that she was following God's plan.

The woman described her relationship with Aboy Chibuzor as peaceful and spiritually grounded, mentioning that the next morning after their wedding, they prayed together regularly and she noticed he had become calm.

She explained that she had initiated a prayer session with him at home, and that they already shared a spiritual connection.

In her words:

"I want to tell the world to relax. It is not all about money. It is about living by the principle of God. I go to where God ask me to go and I don't go to where God doesn't ask me to. When God says move, you move. Who are you to say no when God said go. You don't have any say when God said move. So I want to tell them to calm down, take am small small. It is the wish of God. It is the wish and the will of God. He sent me and it is left for God to do the purpose why he sent me. Now you see he is calm. That is what we're saying. He prays with me. Even this morning, when I wake up, I called him and we prayed."

Newlywed wife of autistic OPM member shares experience after her wedding. Photo credit: @Omega Power Ministry.

Source: UGC

Reactions as Aboy's wife shares experience

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Able_jesus10 said:

"Abi na nollyhood."

Okoroafor99 said:

"Madam personally for me I'm not against you. But you saying God instructed you to so is very annoying. Which God told you to move, which God sent you?"

Realjulio_1 said:

"Go to where God ask you to go and don’t go to where God ask you to you go."

Scardonglobal said:

"This is the first married man without responsibilities."

Berryero said:

"Aboy is like."

Ami__bekee added:

"Aboy is unaware is married."

See the post below:

Woman marries autistic OPM member

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who offered to get married to an autistic member of Omega Power Ministry shared what prompted her decision.

In a video, she disclosed how everything transpired and how she suddenly took the bold step to get married.

Source: Legit.ng